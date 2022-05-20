Roy G. Shirrell

Katherine E. Legate, 69, of Marissa, Illinois passed away at 4:17 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois. She was born July 5, 2022 in Granite City, a daughter of Bonnie (Lyerla) Bridges of Madison and the late William Bridges. She married Max Legate on August 31, 1974 and he passed away on May 2, 2022. She had worked as a supervisor with distribution for Hershey. She loved cooking and baking and was always ready to entertain and feed family and friends. She was an avid St. Louis Blues Hockey fan, loved photography and taking pictures and had a love of nature and was always watching her hummingbirds and other birds around. Holidays were her time to shing, always ready to decorate, dressing for the occasion and thoroughly loved Christmas time festivities and holiday music. She cherished her family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved mother, she is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Misty and David Scott of Granite City; a son and daughter-in-law, Derek and Rhonda Legate of Granite City; grandchildren, Jared Lewis and fiancé, Bailey Hardy of Granite City, Darian and wife, Kaylin Glenn of Granite City, Tommy and wife, Lauren Schmidt of Dorsey, Cody Schmidt of Granite City, Emily Scott of Troy and Dylan Scott of Granite City; two great grandchildren, Jack Glenn and Caroline Schmidt; two sisters, Treva and husband, John Carpenter of Madison and Gale Davis of Madison; two brothers, Dale and wife, Carole Bridges of Maryville and Kenny and wife, Linda Harris of Salem, Missouri; nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 48 years and father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Theresa Bridges. In celebration of Katherine’s life, the family is planning a gathering at the Granite City Elks Lodge #1063, 4801 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, May 29, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.

GRANITE CITY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO