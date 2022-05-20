ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Roy G. Shirrell

 4 days ago

Roy G. Shirrell graduated to his heavenly rewards at his home on May 13, 2022, with his wife, Frances at his side as well as his children, Tom Shirrell, Jamie (son-in-law, Jamie) Hipolito and Joedy (son-in-law, Kyle) Basden at the age of 75 years, 5 months and 28 days....

Linda D. Wineinger

Linda D. Wineinger, 81, of Wood River, IL passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 12:52 am with her family by her side. She was born December 24, 1940, the daughter of Russel and Margaret (Trokey) White. On July 2, 1960, Linda married Kenneth Wineinger in Potosi, Missouri. He preceded her in death on February 5, 2017.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Barbara Ann Knight

71-year-old Barbara Ann Knight was born July 21,1950 in Alton, IL. Barbara entered eternal rest on May 19,2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Visitation service will convene Saturday June 4, 2022, 10 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. located at Bread of Life Fellowship Church. Services entrusted...
ALTON, IL
Dawn Michelle Phillips

Dawn Michelle Phillips, 57, died April 30, 2022 at AdventHealth in Celebration, FL. Born August 7, 1964 in Alton, she was the daughter of Floyd E. and Barbara (Miles) Eby. Mrs. Phillips was a home health aide. She enjoyed camping, shopping and going to the beach and she loved her nieces and nephews. On June 28, 2004 she married Robert Clarence Phillips Jr. in East Alton. He survives. Also surviving is a son, Chance Edwards of East Alton, two brothers, Mark Burns of Cottage Hills, and Troy Eby (Yvonne) of Edwardsville, four sisters, Jackie King (Keith) of Selma, AL, Billie Hoxsie (Rob) of Elsah, Lawana Hunciker of Cottage Hills, and Tammy Clendenny (Devin) of Cottage Hills, her best friend, Brenda Rutz of Collinsville and her faithful companion, Joey. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
Katherine E. Legate

Katherine E. Legate, 69, of Marissa, Illinois passed away at 4:17 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois. She was born July 5, 2022 in Granite City, a daughter of Bonnie (Lyerla) Bridges of Madison and the late William Bridges. She married Max Legate on August 31, 1974 and he passed away on May 2, 2022. She had worked as a supervisor with distribution for Hershey. She loved cooking and baking and was always ready to entertain and feed family and friends. She was an avid St. Louis Blues Hockey fan, loved photography and taking pictures and had a love of nature and was always watching her hummingbirds and other birds around. Holidays were her time to shing, always ready to decorate, dressing for the occasion and thoroughly loved Christmas time festivities and holiday music. She cherished her family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved mother, she is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Misty and David Scott of Granite City; a son and daughter-in-law, Derek and Rhonda Legate of Granite City; grandchildren, Jared Lewis and fiancé, Bailey Hardy of Granite City, Darian and wife, Kaylin Glenn of Granite City, Tommy and wife, Lauren Schmidt of Dorsey, Cody Schmidt of Granite City, Emily Scott of Troy and Dylan Scott of Granite City; two great grandchildren, Jack Glenn and Caroline Schmidt; two sisters, Treva and husband, John Carpenter of Madison and Gale Davis of Madison; two brothers, Dale and wife, Carole Bridges of Maryville and Kenny and wife, Linda Harris of Salem, Missouri; nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 48 years and father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Theresa Bridges. In celebration of Katherine’s life, the family is planning a gathering at the Granite City Elks Lodge #1063, 4801 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, May 29, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Alton, IL
Obituaries
Max Legate

Max Legate, 68 of Marissa, Illinois and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at his home in Marissa. Max was born on May 27, 1953 in Racine, WI; the son of the late Maxwell Buford and Juanita Lucille (Fresen) Legate. Max was an operator for Granite City Steel for over 35 years and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Max loved to stay active and was known as a very competitive bowler, bowling 17 plus 300 games. He enjoyed being outside playing golf, riding his Harley, hunting and was and expert sharpshooter. He was active in the Granite City community, coaching the Granite City Warriors Hockey team and when he was out and about Max never met a stranger. His friends and family knew him as a man that had a heart of gold and would do anything to help someone. Most of all Max loved his family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Robert E. Lyons

Robert E. Lyons, 92, died at 7:35PM on Friday, May 20, 2022, at his home in Godfrey, IL. Born in Alton, IL May 16, 1930, son of Earl and Margaret (Lucker) Lyons. He graduated from S.S. Peter and Paul Grade School in 1944 and Marquette Catholic High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955, stationed 2 ½ years in Japan and Korea working as an Electronics maintenance man.
ALTON, IL
John Alvin Lucker

John Alvin Lucker, 70, of Brighton, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at River Crossing of Alton. He was born on August 25, 1951, in Alton, to the late Alvin and June (Hubner) Lucker. John retired from Schnucks as a custodian. He is survived by three brothers, Jim (Karen)...
BRIGHTON, IL
Juneteenth Celebration June 18 in Alton

For the 31st time, Alton Residents will commemorate the anniversary of end of slavery in the United States on Saturday, June 18 at James Killion Park at Salu during the annual Juneteenth celebration. While slavery has been gone for generations in the United States, Juneteenth is a commemoration of the message of the end of slavery being delivered to the final group of slaves in Texas in June of 1865.
ALTON, IL
Jerry D. Barton

Jerry D. Barton, 81, passed away at 9:56pm on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital. He was born on July 24, 1940, in Roxana, the son of the late Percy and Lela (Meador) Barton. He married the former Shirley Ann Carr on February 18, 1961, in South Roxana, and she survives. Other survivors include three sons and daughters in law: Joe and Brooke Barton of St. Charles, Missouri, Tim and Theresa Barton of Bethalto, Mike and Becky Barton of Roxana, eight grandchildren: Ashley and Brian Martinez, Thom Barton, Timmy Barton, Jacob Barton, Tony Barton, Joshua (Becca) Barton, Avery Barton, Ansley Barton, six great grandchildren: Chloe, Eden “Reese”, Graeme, Hayden, Foster, Elsie, an expectant great granddaughter, his step grandchildren: Zach, Abby (Ricky), Austin (Katie), Cierra (Kyle), his step great grandchildren, Kali, Finnley, Amelia, Phoenix, Lincoln, Kai, an expectant step great grandchild, a brother and sister in law: Fred and Jan Barton of Roxana, and many other extended family and friends.
ROXANA, IL
Patrick Coburn

Patrick Coburn, 81, of Chicago, and a native of Madison County, Ill., passed away peacefully May 18,2022. He spent his entire newspaper career at The State Journal- Register and the Illinois State Register, a predecessor to Springfield’s current daily newspaper. He used the practical skills learned at Eastern Illinois...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
5-24-22 Alton vs Collinsville Softball

Your browser does not support the audio element. Brent Burklund and Craig Baalman on the call for Alton Lady Redbirds and Collinsville Lady Kahoks softlball!
ALTON, IL
Madison man charged in Granite City murder

A Madison man is being held in connection with a Saturday night murder in Granite City. Investigators say 48-year-old Corey C. Ayers of Granite City died of his injuries. 44-year-old Sean L. Bennett of the 1600 Block of Wayne Lanter is charged in his death. The call came in to...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Several tornadoes hit STL region last week

The National Weather Service in St. Louis wrapped up its investigation into last Thursday’s severe weather outbreak and says there were a total of eight tornadoes that hit the region. Five were in Missouri and three in Illinois, including the strongest that struck parts of Breese and Greenville. That...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Two new measures promote Illinois-grown food

Illinois farmers will now have an easier time getting Illinois-grown food to Illinois eaters – thanks to two measures that passed the legislature this spring. Molly Pickering, deputy director of the Illinois Stewardship Alliance, told The Center Square that lawmakers came through for farmers by removing some barriers to local markets.
ILLINOIS STATE
Madison County TRIAD, Health Dept

Your browser does not support the audio element. Toni Corona from the Madison County Health Department and Capt. Kris Tharp join the show to talk about the department and helping older adults.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
COVID uptick in Madison County

Health officials are still asking residents to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated against COVID-19 as cases rise around Madison County. Whether you’ve not been vaccinated or are eligible for a second booster shot, the head of the Madison County Health Department says there is plenty of vaccine available.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Suspect identified in Carlinville hit and run

A 19-year-old Carlinville man has turned himself in to police in connection with the fatal hit and run in Carlinville Saturday morning. Carlinville Police have identified the man as Jeffrey Nejmanowski. He is being held in the Macoupin County Jail pending the filing of formal charges for leaving the scene/failure to report death or serious injury within ½ hour.
CARLINVILLE, IL
Prep track roundup - girls @ state, boys @ sectionals

-0- The boys state track meet will be held later this week at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. The dates for the state meet - May 26-28 (THU-SAT). The boys track sectionals were held last week. State qualifiers included:. * Class 3A. Simon McClain (Alton) - 300 hurdles. Class 3A...
ALTON, IL
Court now offers text and email reminders about court dates

Residents scheduled to appear in Madison County Circuit Court now have the option to sign up for text message and/or email notifications about their upcoming appearances. The service was launched last week that sends out four text messages and emails, beginning one week before that person’s scheduled court date. The Illinois Supreme Court recently approved the use of text messages by courts as an inexpensive reminder to individuals going through the court system.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Godfrey buildings deteriorating, who should pay the demo cost?

Two buildings along Godfrey Road need to be torn down, according to a couple of village officials. The two structures are on the former Halloran Auto Sales property, which was recently sold to a developer. The big picture includes the extension of Stamper Lane into the property to allow access to new retail establishments.
GODFREY, IL

