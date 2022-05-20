Mental Health Awareness Walk at Appalachian Power Park

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just in time for summer and memorial day, we have the ingredients for a fantastic party. Cookbook author and food writer Rebecca Lang joined Susan on Studio 3 to share her top tips. Rebecca has a new cookbook out called ‘Y’all Come on Over.’
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A congregation has come together to celebrate the life of William Clements -- a man much more than a familiar face at 4th Avenue United Methodist Church in Huntington. “He was my brother. I mean, he was all of our brothers,” Cody Coleman said. Clements...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kids are often full of energy, but these last few pandemic years have taken a toll on some. How can you recognize if a child is burned out or is suffering a more serious issue? A global survey just released finds a big gap in what parents say is needed to figure this out.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’ll be state tournament time before you know it in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky as teams are hoping to move on to the next round. In the WV regionals, Hurricane, Sissonville and George Washington won game one of their best of three series while Boyd County punched their ticket to the Sweet 16 in Lexington.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington neighbors affected by the severe flooding early this month can reach out for financial help, Mayor Steve Williams said during Monday’s City Council meeting. Williams encouraged residents to fill out damage assistant surveys, also known as Individual Assistant Declarations, by visiting the following...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission was notified during the week of May 16-May 22 that three employees had tested positive for COVID-19. The employees worked for the Assessor’s Office and the County Commission Office. Appropriate contact tracing and quarantine guidelines are being followed for those with who they were in contact.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Single mom Kristen Olsen said her world transformed last summer. “I got a letter in the mail that said I was going to start getting $300 a month, and I thought, that can’t be true,” she recalled. “We were hurting so bad. I think I must have got that letter in August of last year and things were just so tight in the news, and so I’m thinking I’ll believe it when it shows up in my bank account... and it did.”
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man and his dog managed to make it out of their home safely Tuesday morning after a fire, the Charleston Fire Department reports. The fire was reported in the 1200 block of Washington Street West. Firefighters say the home was heavily damaged. The portion of...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died following an accident Tuesday morning along Spring Valley Drive near County Route 7, West Virginia State Police reports. Troopers say Jerome Bronson was taken to the hospital where he died from injuries sustained during the crash that happened around 6:40 a.m. According to...
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tire marks are still visible on the front hill of Loan Oak Church from a red Jeep that was driven across the property and doing donuts in the parking lot. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office posted the photo of the truck on Facebook and immediately...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of the most common ways to refresh your outdoor space is with a deck, which not only addresses the demand for indoor-outdoor living, but increases the total livable square footage and home value. The decking focus for homeowners used to be maintenance, but has since...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two governors in our region have ordered flags at state office buildings to be flown at half-staff, in honor of the victims of Tuesday’s deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. As of late Tuesday night, the death toll at Robb Elementary School...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With gas prices rising, many people are choosing to hit the high seas over the open road this summer. In fact, 41% of Americans recently surveyed by AAA said that they are considering a cruise in the near future. To help you navigate the waters, travel...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An initiative to reduce violent, drug-related crimes in the city of Huntington resulted in the arrest of 42 wanted people, the Huntington Police Department reported Tuesday morning during a press conference. “It’s been not just a month-long activity. This has been a six month process...
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ravenswood firefighters responded to a call of a house fire around 2:30 p.m. at the corner of Race and Mulberry St. Fire Chief Kevin McClain said a man escaped the fire although he was taken to the hospital for burns and he is being transferred to the Pittsburg Burn Center.
LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - Lawrence County, Kentucky, native Noah Thompson is the talk of the town Monday after he won the 20th season of American Idol Sunday night. “We all just cried tears of joy because we know this is truly his God-given destiny and just the beginning of what he’s going to be doing in his career,” said Mitch Castle, a friend of Noah’s.
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A water main leak Tuesday afternoon in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County looked like a geyser. Our crew who responded to the scene described water shooting 75- to 100-feet high. It hurled rocks and other debris into the air, ripped down power lines and broke car windows.
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was arrested Saturday night after she was found lying in her living room, unresponsive in what’s a suspected drug overdose. According to a criminal complaint, Sydney McCracken overdosed in her apartment with two small children there. Her neighbor Coy Gainer said he saw...
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters from multiple departments are being recognized for their heroics saving a woman from under a bridge earlier this month. On May 5, firefighters had to be lowered down off the road surface under the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge to rescue a woman who had made her way onto the catwalk and refused to move after a crash.
