Mental Health Awareness Walk at Appalachian Power Park

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Single mom Kristen Olsen said her world transformed last summer. “I got a letter in the mail that said I was going to start getting $300 a month, and I thought, that can’t be true,” she recalled. “We were hurting so bad. I think I must have got that letter in August of last year and things were just so tight in the news, and so I’m thinking I’ll believe it when it shows up in my bank account... and it did.”

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO