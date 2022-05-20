ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

National Aviary reveals updated habitats for Steller’s Sea Eagle Kodiak, bald eagles

 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — The National Aviary unveiled new, updated homes for Pittsburgh’s well-known Steller’s Sea Eagle Kodiak and two rehabilitated bald eagles.

The habitats reopened to the public Friday following renovations and upgrades.

The new homes for Kodiak, and the Bald Eagles, Flinn and Independence, are designed for their needs and comfort.

“Each of the more than 500 birds at the National Aviary is special to us, and it is a privilege to care for them. We know our visitors care deeply about Kodiak, and about Flinn and Independence, and are eager to see these incredible birds again. We are delighted that these special birds are enjoying their newly renovated homes,” says Cathy Schlott, Director of Animal Programs and Experiences at the National Aviary. “As experts in animal behavior, we can read the body language of birds like Kody, Flinn, and Indy and see that they are content and relaxed in their beautiful habitats.”

Kodiak went missing on Sept. 25, 2021 after officials said he flew through weakened chain netting around his habitat. On Oct. 3, 2021, Kodiak was spotted at a home in Pine Township. Using professional falconry techniques and equipment, a team was able to safely capture Kody and take him back to the facility.

“The reopening of our eagle habitats has been long anticipated by staff and guests alike,” says Cheryl Tracy, Executive Director of the National Aviary. “Kody, Flinn, and Indy, like every bird at the National Aviary, are incredibly dear to us, and their care is our priority. We’re honored to be able to provide them with a beautiful and comfortable home, and we’re thrilled to invite our community back to see and learn about these majestic birds.”

Kodiak the Eagle makes grand escape from National Aviary

