MONTEREY, Mass.— The Bidwell House Museum announced that they will open for their 31st season on Memorial Day weekend. Tours by appointment will begin on Monday, May 30 and on Sunday, May 29, at 2 p.m there will be an opening concert and reception with singer-songwriter Diane Taraz, who will perform her new show "No Such Thing as Idle Hands: The History of Women's Work."

