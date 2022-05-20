ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jorginho ‘priority is renewal’ with Chelsea as agent dismisses Juventus rumors

By David Pasztor
SB Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJorginho’s ever-talkative agent has claimed in his most recent interview that his client’s “priority is renewal” with Chelsea and that despite growing rumors (once again) of a potential return to the Serie A, no one’s actually called him to inquire, not even Juventus (wink,...

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Chelsea vs. Watford, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

It’s the final day of the season, and everyone’s here just to have a good time. Chelsea will finish third, Watford will finish next-to-last. So, time to party!. Tuchel has gone for a strong lineup, with Kenedy and Saúl getting rewarded with starts. Chilwell on the bench, which is lovely to see.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Ilkay Gundogan Still a Key Player for Manchester City

Ilkay Gundogan rose from the bench to fire Manchester City to the league title on Sunday. City were in dire straits and needed a saviour. No, this was not in the script. City were close to the mountaintop before the game kicked off. But the club's faithful were quickly descending into the abyss of disappointment.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
César Azpilicueta
Person
N'golo Kanté
Person
Aurélien Tchouaméni
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Conor Gallagher
Person
Maurizio Sarri
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Season Finale at Arsenal

Everton missed out on their opportunity to leap-frog Southampton into 15th place on Sunday after conceding five to Arsenal, but in reality, the Toffees had done their job and were halfway to the beach by kickoff. Endangered by Everyone. Last season, Everton did the double over three teams in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal 5-1 Everton: Instant Reaction | Bring on summer

You wouldn’t have thought Everton would be able to muster much in terms of enthusiasm coming to the Emirates on Sunday, and you would be very correct. The emotion and energy expended to ensure safety on Thursday meant the players were mostly spent here, even though Frank Lampard made six changes to the lineup for this one.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Three Talking Points from Everton’s Embarrassing 5-1 Defeat at Arsenal

Following on from Everton securing Premier League survival on what was an unforgettable night at Goodison Park last Thursday, came this trip to north London with nothing at stake for the visitors. Amid wholesale changes to personnel (six) from their last outing, it was always going to be a tough ask for the Blues to actually show up at the Emirates Stadium, in more than just a purely physical sense. After the emotional high midweek, a flat undercooked performance ensued, resembling a preseason game in many ways but with the high goal count and occasional comedic defending that we sometimes see on the final day of the season. Unfortunately, Arsenal had much to play for coming into this match, at least until news started filtering in of Tottenham Hotspur’s systematic dismantling of long-relegated Norwich City and with that, a vanishing possibility of Champions League qualification for Mikel Arteta’s outfit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Italy#The Serie A#Londoners#Station Radio
SB Nation

Burnley 1-2 Newcastle: Top Players & Quotes

And with that, the season is over. Ah, it’s going to be a couple of tough summer months without the Magpies in action, but thanks to the new board and last October’s takeover we should at least get some transfer-market entertainment. Let’s not get too much ahead of where we’re now, though, and hand the last three Seahorse Awards of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign to the last that put on the best performances in the 1-2 win away at Burnley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

3 Observations from Erik Ten Hag’s first interview as Man United manager

After the conclusion of the Premier League yesterday, Manchester United announced the official appointment of Erik Ten Hag as the club’s manager for the next season. Club reporter Pien Meulensteen held an interview session with the Dutchman where he revealed next season’s plans, the team’s mindset and his expectations for this club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

Premier League approve proposed Chelsea takeover by Boehly Consortium

The Consortium of Clearlake Capital, Todd Boehly, Hansjorg Wyss, and Mark Walter have all passed the Premier League Owners’ and Directors’ Test, and their proposed takeover has thus been formally approved by the Premier League. This step was seen largely as a formality after the league pre-vetted all...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Newcastle in the mix to sign Burnley’s defender James Tarkowski on a free

Newcastle United is one of the final teams expected to offer a deal to Burnley’s central defender James Tarkowski, who will be available on a free once his current contract runs out in a few weeks. While the first whispers regarding this potential interest from Newcastle in the soon-to-be...
UEFA
SB Nation

The Klopp and Pep Effect

I was wondering about point totals over multiple seasons, but could not find the information anywhere, so I had to Excel it. Below is a table of point totals by year since 2016-2017, the first full season where Klopp and Pep were in charge. Remarkable stuff!. Row Labels 16-17 17-18...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Charly Musonda Jr confirms Chelsea departure, thanks club and fans

Amidst all the high profile departures and changes at Chelsea this summer, we have one that’s almost a footnote, which is certainly not how anyone might have expected Charly Musonda’s time at the club to end when he arrived ten years ago with plenty oh hype and hope and perhaps a few delusions of grandeur, even. Then again, you’ve got to dream big to make it in this crazy world of professional football. And young Charly certainly dreamed big.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Fraser Forster to have Tottenham medical this week ahead of free agent signing

As previously stated, Tottenham Hotspur are said to want to make at least six signings this summer in order to appease head coach Antonio Conte. It looks like one of them is going to be Fraser Forster. Mike McGrath in the Telegraph tweeted today that Forster, formerly reserve goalkeeper at Southampton, is having a medical at Tottenham this week ahead of a free agent move to Spurs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Player Ratings: Crystal Palace 1-0 Manchester United

Player ratings from Manchester United’s last game of the season, which ended in a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday. The Spaniard made some good saves in the first half and couldn’t really do much for the goal. Diogo Dalot: 4/10. The right-back looks...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy