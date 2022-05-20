Gilman City Board of Education hires business teacher

Ronnie Roberts, a 78-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 12:45 p.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022, at St. Luke’s Northland Hospital in Kansas City, MO. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. Open visitation will be from 9:00 a.m., until 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested instead of flowers to the Food Pantry or the Shriner’s Hospital and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

TRENTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO