Gilman City, MO

Gilman City Board of Education hires business teacher

By KTTN News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gilman City R-4 Board of Education hired a business teacher in an executive session on...

Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri announces 2022 scholarship recipients

Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri announces 2022 scholarship recipients. Each bank location selects one high school graduate to receive a $500 scholarship. Unionville, MO – Karlie Ingersoll, Putnam County R-1 High School Mercer, MO – Tori Meinecke, North Mercer R-3 High School Trenton, MO – Haven Burress, Trenton R9 High School.
TRENTON, MO
McGary answers to Skidmore council on violations

Paul McGary gave responses to violations on his properties at the Skidmore City Council meeting on May 12. McGary had violations on his property at 52 South Walnut and 102 North Walnut. He also discussed his plans for the properties he owns at 102 North Walnut, the old station; 101 North Walnut, the old tax building; 104 North Walnut, the old post office or bar; and 213 West Elm, the old bank.
SKIDMORE, MO
Trenton Building Inspector issues latest report on inspections and permits

There were 48 building inspections in Trenton from April 18th through May 16th. Building Inspector Wes Barone reports that 25 of those inspections were for construction. There were 10 inspections for the right of way, six rental, six pre-permit, and one dangerous building issue. Out of 13 permit applications, seven...
TRENTON, MO
Trenton Building and Nuisance Board takes action on seven properties

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board Monday evening advanced three properties of concern to the next phase, three received extensions of time, and one location was released from consideration. Advancing to a public hearing next month is 1861 East 16th Street, storage units facing 16th Street that are described as...
TRENTON, MO
City
Gilman City, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Government
Substation upgrades and flood plain study for airport runway approved by Trenton City Council

Several ordinances were approved Monday night by the Trenton City Council. Olsson Incorporated will conduct a flood plain study for the airport runway improvement project. The cost is not to exceed $166,591. Trenton’s local share of the expense is $11,500. As the consultant, Olsson is to perform a topographical survey of the entire airport property and produce a preliminary design report. It was noted the airport had experienced frequent flooding from nearby Muddy Creek and in the past, it has caused the runway to be closed.
TRENTON, MO
Veteran events announced for June, 2022

Veterans events have been announced for June. A veterans service officer will be at Trenton VFW Post 919 to help with VA paperwork and answer questions on June 3rd, 6th, 10th, and 17th from 9 to 2 o’clock each time. Attendees are asked to bring a copy of their DD-214.
TRENTON, MO
Trenton Family Aquatic Center to open for the season on June 4th

The Trenton Family Aquatic Center will open for the season on June 4th. Hours will be from 1 to 6 p.m each day, with a lap swim from noon to 1 p.m. The pool usually opens on Memorial Day weekend but Park Board President Curtis Crawford says the reason for the delay in opening is due to lifeguards completing certification and pool preparation. Park Superintendent David Shockley says lifeguard certification for employees will be next week Tuesday through Friday.
TRENTON, MO
Education
Politics
Jobs
Obituary & Services: Betty June Hanen

Betty Hanen was born on June 18th, 1927, in Milan, Missouri. She lived most of her life in Milan and passed away at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital, on May 17, 2022, with family by her side. She was the daughter of Cora McCalister Weaver and John Frederick Weaver of Milan. Betty spent most of her life in Milan while spending a few years of her married life in Newton, Iowa, and Kansas City, Missouri.
MILAN, MO
Obituary & Services: Ronnie Roberts

Ronnie Roberts, a 78-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 12:45 p.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022, at St. Luke’s Northland Hospital in Kansas City, MO. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. Open visitation will be from 9:00 a.m., until 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested instead of flowers to the Food Pantry or the Shriner’s Hospital and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
TRENTON, MO
Obituary & Services: Julie Elizabeth Willhite

Julie Elizabeth Willhite, 51, Bethany, MO passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her home in Bethany, Missouri. She was born October 13, 1970, in Bethany, Missouri the daughter of Gerald and Kay (Ragsdale) Parker. After graduation from South Harrison High School, Julie attended college at Missouri Western State College...
BETHANY, MO
Mean Jean Won't Uphold Upcoming Missouri Abortion Ban?!?

The impact of a Supreme Court switcheroo will resonate in Kansas City and threatens to spark a constitutional crisis at the courthouse. Here's some of the sitch . . . Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, whose term runs through 2024, co-chairs the Addressing Disparities to Reproductive Health Advisory Committee of the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys. The committee released a statement on May 5, four days after the draft became public, calling the threat of criminal sanctions for reproductive health care “an injustice.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Missing Waverly man found dead by citizen search party

WAVERLY – The Lafayette County and Saline County sheriff’s offices are asking for public assistance in finding a man missing from his Waverly home. According to a news release from Saline County Sheriff Cindi Mullins, when Gary Fletcher was reported missing on Monday his vehicle was located near the Missouri River in the Grand Pass area. Fletcher is described as a white male, approximately 5’6 and 200 pounds with salt and pepper hair.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
Excelsior Springs man killed in three-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle accident in Clay County at Highway 69 and North Jesse James Road on Monday morning, May 23, claimed the life of an Excelsior Springs man. A Cameron man was injured in the crash. Thirty-year-old Richard Dobbins was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was released to Frontier...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO

