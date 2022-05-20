ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Company opens shipping ‘mega center’ in Las Vegas

By Caitlin Lilly
Fox5 KVVU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Global shipping and mailing company Pitney Bowes says it has opened a “mega center” in Las Vegas. According to the company, the “Presort...

www.fox5vegas.com

