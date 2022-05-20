ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Murder suspect back in custody 11 hours after accidentally being released from custody

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIN) — A clerical error resulted in a murder suspect being released from custody for around 11 hours.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Noah Edwards was released from custody Thursday evening. The inmate that should have been released was Nore Edwards.

A public information officer says that Edwards was out of custody for around 11 hours being brought back into custody Friday morning. The sheriff’s office said while it’s obvious proper procedures were not followed, an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the release.

Nore Edwards was in the Adult Detention Center after being arrested for possession of a narcotic drug and carrying a handgun without a license. Noah Edwards, who was accidentally released, was awaiting trial for murder and robbery.

Edwards was one of three suspects named in the shooting death of Sheridan Tom Jr. He was lured into an abandoned home and shot before police say the suspects took $160 from him.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Sheriff Forestal fully expects one or more employees to be terminated.

