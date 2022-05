LINDEN, NJ — Citizen Linden, the luxury rental community in downtown Linden, has been named a Best of 2021 award winner by the Mid Atlantic Real Estate Journal. The awards are presented annually to the best real estate development projects and most significant real estate deals in the mid-Atlantic region. Citizen Linden won in the “Developers Top Project” category, with the publication noting its modern interiors, luxury amenities, and convenient location near shops, restaurants, and the Linden train station.

LINDEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO