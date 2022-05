ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Harmony Public Schools will offer a full virtual learning option to students in kindergarten through Grade 12 this fall. Harmony will still offer in-person learning on campus. The virtual school, however – known as Harmony Virtual Academy – is intended for those families who either still need or prefer to learn online. Harmony educators intends to connect with scholars from across Texas in both real-time synchronous learning and student-led asynchronous lessons. Students also will have access to Harmony’s full range of support services, as well as an array of extracurricular activities.

ODESSA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO