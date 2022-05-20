Woman ‘attacked by 7 dogs’ in Lake Los Angeles area, witness says

A young woman was left face-down in the dirt and covered in blood after she was mauled by several dogs in an unincorporated area of Northeast Antelope Valley near Lake Los Angeles, a man who witnessed the attack said.

“I was driving down the road and I witnessed a young lady being attacked by seven dogs,” said the man, who identified himself as Fred.

Fred got out of his vehicle around midnight in the 39100 block of 182 nd Street and attempted to help the wounded victim, who he said was left unconscious.

“The dogs roam out here and attack cars and everything,” Fred said.

Video from the scene showed arriving Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel treating the victim as she was on the ground and bleeding from apparent dog bites to her face and head.

The unidentified victim was loaded into an ambulance and transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Elia Rodriguez, who lives in the area, believes the victim was between 25 and 30 years old.

There was no word on whether animal control was contacted or if anyone owned the dogs involved in the attack.

