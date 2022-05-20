ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Los Angeles, CA

Woman ‘attacked by 7 dogs’ in Lake Los Angeles area, witness says

By Tony Kurzweil
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YGtaA_0fkuZadr00

A young woman was left face-down in the dirt and covered in blood after she was mauled by several dogs in an unincorporated area of Northeast Antelope Valley near Lake Los Angeles, a man who witnessed the attack said.

“I was driving down the road and I witnessed a young lady being attacked by seven dogs,” said the man, who identified himself as Fred.

Fred got out of his vehicle around midnight in the 39100 block of 182 nd Street and attempted to help the wounded victim, who he said was left unconscious.

“The dogs roam out here and attack cars and everything,” Fred said.

Video from the scene showed arriving Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel treating the victim as she was on the ground and bleeding from apparent dog bites to her face and head.

The unidentified victim was loaded into an ambulance and transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Elia Rodriguez, who lives in the area, believes the victim was between 25 and 30 years old.

There was no word on whether animal control was contacted or if anyone owned the dogs involved in the attack.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 5

I Believed 333
4d ago

In Lake La some people can’t keep there dogs contained they aren’t responsible they run where they want people should have to reinforce there property to keep them in or not have dogs

Reply
5
Related
KTLA

Traveling nurse reunited with dog that was stolen in Los Feliz area

A traveling nurse was reunited Monday with her 6-year-old Australian shepherd that was stolen from the Los Feliz area. The nurse was working an overnight shift at a hospital and returned to find her 1970s camper stolen, along with her belongings and beloved pet. Los Angeles Police Department officers later found the van, with the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man injured, another outstanding after East L.A. police shooting

A man was injured during a police shooting in East Los Angeles Tuesday Morning involving the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Another man involved in the incident remains outstanding, authorities said. The incident unfolded about 9 a.m. at the intersection of 3rd Street and Ford Boulevard, near a Gold Line […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man fatally shot in San Fernando

A man was fatally shot in San Fernando Tuesday morning, officials said. The incident was reported about 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of Orange Grove Avenue and 1st Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who is assisting the San Fernando Police Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has […]
SAN FERNANDO, CA
KTLA

Woman found shot dead in Palmdale

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a woman was found shot dead in Palmdale Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 36800 block of James Place around 3:35 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival they found an unidentified woman who had been shot in her upper torso. Paramedics […]
PALMDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

4 teens wanted in connection to deadly stabbing of Los Angeles man

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find four teens wanted in connection to a deadly stabbing in early April. Police say 33-year-old Dominic Lord of Los Angeles was stabbed to death on the evening of April 1 near the intersection of Western Avenue and 89th Street in the Gramercy […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Hearing held over alleged L.A. County Sheriff’s Department gangs

The civilian oversight commission of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department held a hearing over alleged gangs within the agency Tuesday. A former deputy at the Compton station testified about how some deputies belonged to cliques, had tattoos and received special treatment. While Sheriff Alex Villanueva was subpoenaed to participate in the proceedings, he will […]
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Firefighters battle commercial fire in Los Alamitos

Firefighters battled a large commercial fire in Los Alamitos early Tuesday morning. The blaze at the one-story commercial building was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the 10800 block of Kyle Street. Arriving firefighters found heavy fire burning through the roof and quickly went into a defensive operation to protect surrounding buildings, Orange County Fire Authority […]
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Area#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

Sarah De La Riva Killed in Pedestrian Crash on 17th Street [Tustin, CA]

33-Year-Old Woman Dead after Pedestrian Collision near 55 Freeway. The deadly accident happened around 1:10 a.m., along the northbound lanes of 55 Freeway near 17th Street. As per reports, De La Riva was walking in the No. 3 lane of the freeway when she was hit by a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup-truck. Despite life-saving efforts, paramedics pronounced De La Riva dead at the scene.
TUSTIN, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Two Santa Clarita Buildings Shot At Minutes Apart, Suspects Remain At-Large

Deputies are investigating after a home and business were both struck by gunfire within minutes of each other Sunday evening. Around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the 22700 block of Harmony Drive in Valencia regarding three gun shots heard outside the residence, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Student stabbed during altercation at Fillmore high school: Police

A student was stabbed during an argument at a Fillmore high school on Monday, officials said. Around 1 p.m., two students at Fillmore High School were involved in an alteration on campus, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Fillmore School Resources Officers along with Fillmore patrol officers responded. They found that […]
FILLMORE, CA
KTLA

1 killed, 3 injured in fall from Palos Verdes Estates cliff

Emergency crews responded to Palos Verdes Estates after four people fell several hundred feet over a cliff Monday morning. The incident was reported around 4:45 a.m. near the intersection of Paseo Del Mar and Avon Road, Los Angeles County Fire Department Captain Kelsey said. Video showed multiple Fire Department vehicles and a helicopter responding to […]
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
CBS LA

33-year-old man stabbed to death by teenagers near Inglewood

Police are searching for four teenagers who chased down and stabbed a 33-year-old man to death.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, on April 1, Dominic Lord and four teenagers had gotten into an argument after exiting a bus on 89th Street and Western Avenue. After the argument, the four teenagers chased down and surrounded Lord. The victim then fell to the ground before being stabbed.The suspects then ran eastbound on Manchester Avenue, east of Harvard Boulevard. The Los Angeles Fire Department transported Lord to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police have described the suspects as two girls and two boys, all between the ages of 14-16. 
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

KTLA

52K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy