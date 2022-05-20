JANLE LEW- Debra Kay Dix, 62, of 6131 Jesse Run Road in Jane Lew, was called Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 11:24 p.m. at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born on October 26, 1959, in Gassaway, WV. She was preceded in death...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Sharon Kay Weber Lowther Ashcraft, 76, passed away peacefully at St. Barbara’s Nursing Home in Monongah, West Virginia, on Sunday, May 22, 2022. She was born February 20, 1946, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the oldest of four children to the late Harold and...
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – Nancy Lee (Mullan) Blamer, 93, was welcomed into the arms of her savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Born on August 6, 1928 in Piedmont, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Priscilla (Harvey) Mullan. Nancy’s second mother, who she also dearly loved, was the late Katherine (Shoemaker) Mullan.
JANE LEW — Howard Lee McKay, 88, of Jane Lew (Good Hope Community, Harrison Co., WV) went to be with his Lord and Savior, passing into his eternal life at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in the comfort of his home with his wife by his side, under the compassionate and much appreciated care of WVU- Medicine Hospice, following a long courageous battle with COPD and heart disease.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Eleanor Irene Miller, 90, of Keyser, WV, formerly of Hendersonville, NC, died Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Stonerise of Keyser. Born on March 3, 1932 in Goshen, New York, she was a daughter of the late Harris Edgar and Pauline Alberta (Kinney) Elliott. She was preceded in death by two husbands and was the last surviving of 14 children.
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The family of Mary Alice Fox mourns her passing on May 19, 2022, in Naples, Florida. Mary Alice was born in Saint George, WV, May 9, 1932. She was the seventh of eight children growing up on the family farm. In 1951, she graduated from Parsons High School. She was the last surviving child of the late Lee and Daisy (Shahan) Miller of Clarksburg, WV.
I am so delighted that I can report to you that the Memorial Service for my sister is over and was so successfully completed. Going into it, I had no idea what I should do or how, so I can just praise the Lord that it happened so beautifully. I could not have done it without the help of my own sweet family, Mary Ann's family, my church family, and especially Barry Scott of Helvetia for getting the video done so well, Mary Stauffer and Alma Heckert, Ann Lowther, Mary Cutlip for coordinating the luncheon after the service, Pastor Daniel Venegas for the life sketch and retired pastor Rick Cutrigfht and his wife, Bonnie Cutright for her constant support and some of the special music and the uplifting, hopeful sermon, for Roy and Lois Waybright for their constant friendliness to all my relatives and to visitors, plus the Williams family children with their captivating music. Even some of Mary Ann's caretakers joined us in celebrating Mary Ann's life. Mary Ann's legacy for loving to sing lives on through her four great-grandchildren, Crew, Aven, Reeve and Adah. Since Mary Ann had donated her body to science, Heavner and Cutright Funeral Home added some professional touches by helping me get the obituary in papers and providing the funeral brochures and register. Their help and all the others made the task more pleasant.
Al-Anon Family Group meeting, 7:30 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 123 S. Sixth St., Clarksburg. Use Traders Avenue entrance (red door). Free workout class, 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library, with local fitness instructor Janelle St. Martin. Using fitness balls, exercise bands, dumbbells. First floor. Equipment provided, or bring your own. For adults 19 and older; registration required. https://bit.ly/MoveItReg.
Lewis County organizations are preparing for Memorial Day activities and observances. Beginning Saturday, May 28, with the annual Memorial Day Parade and ending Monday, May 30, with the Weston Volunteer Fire Department Memorial Day Service, it is going to be a busy weekend. Parade organizer Heath Schrader said while the...
June 2-4 • A yard sale will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. rain or shine, sponsored by the Women’s Ministry at the Kingwood Church of the Nazarene, 125 Wellsley St. • The Preston County Association of Retired School Employees will meet at noon at the Aurora UMC Memorial Building. For reservations call Alma Snyder at 304-735-6754.
KINGWOOD — At 3:05 p.m. May 17, a Preston County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to a motorcycle wreck at the intersection of Dogtown Road and Woodline Drive. The deputy found a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle lying on the ground and the rider being treated by an ambulance crew. The crew said the rider was identified by his driver’s license as Ryan Scott Savage, 28, of Kingwood. Savage was conscious but badly hurt, according to the complaint.
Members of the Roanoke community gathered over the weekend at Stonewall Resort for fellowship and reminiscing. The reunion began in 1993, with 50 people attending the first. According to reunion organizer Emma Snider, the event has attracted 350 people in the past. Pictures and yearbooks were on display for people...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — As part of their CEOS Week celebration, the 15 clubs in the Harrison County Community Educational Outreach Service organization collected items to help veterans who find themselves unexpectedly admitted to the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. Sometimes, veterans visit the facility for what...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Richard Dale “Dick” Welch, 74, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on May 22, 2022, from an unexpected illness with his close family alongside him. Dick was a man of family, faith, service, and music. He grew up in the Broadway neighborhood of...
Who says Lewis County First doesn’t know how to have fun? On Saturday, May 21, members picked up trash as part of Adopt a Highway, then got some sun and played in the sand in Bank Alley, filling in the flower beds with bricks to make a uniform walkway.
Members of the Hackers Creek 4-H club spent an evening with the Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, May 24. Assistant Chief Jason Smith and Lt. Dustin Hedrick taught the 4-Hers how to tie knots that firefighters sometimes use when responding to calls. The 4-Hers also got to operate the ladder on a truck, which was a huge hit.
Broad Run Baptist Church in Jane Lew will host a Suicide Prevention Forum on Sunday, June 5, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Michele Rivard, community engagement and partnership coordinator with Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, and Ben Meize, social worker and veteran, are co-hosting the forum. The forum...
John R. Snyder, Jr., 40, of Weston, was charged with destruction of property on May 6 by Ptlm. K. Wetzel of the Weston Police Department and on May 12 with petit larceny and trespassing by Sgt. D. Lothes of the Weston Police Department. The May 6 charge stemmed from damage...
