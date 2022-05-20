ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

Murder Suspect Bound Over For Trial

By George Gale
 4 days ago

(Angel Jesus Beltran to be tried on murder charges)....The 27 year old is suspected in the November stabbing of Ivan Bravo Saldana. The...

Preliminary Hearing Scheduled

(Richard Horta was in court late last week)....The 18 year old was arrested in connection with a shooting in Brawley. Horta was one of three arrested in the incident. The other two are juveniles. The three are charged with the shooting of a juvenile in Brawley last Wednesday. No information on the victim has been released, other than he was last reported in stable condition. During the court hearing Friday, Horta's bail was reduced to $500,000 from $1 million, and his preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 6. Also Friday, Horta entered a plea of not guilty.
BRAWLEY, CA
Heber Man Arrested

Imperial County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Heber man on a variety of felony charges. According to a press release, the Sheriff's Office received a report of someone throwing an improvised incendiary device, commonly called a Molotov Cocktail, at a vehicle parked a residence in Heber. Deputies say there were two separate incidents. On Monday, May 23, 2022, investigators arrested 56-year-old Francisco Jesus Vega Perez. Perez is being held in Imperial County Jail on charges of manufacturing a destructive device, possession of a destructive device, arson, felony vandalism and child endangerment. Bail has been set at $200,000. Sheriff's Office Investigators are asking anyone who might have any information about the crime to call the Sheriff's Office.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
El Centro, CA
Suspect in domestic violence dies in motorcycle collision

On May 23, 2022, at 1:20 a.m. the Escondido Police Department received a report of domestic violence in the 300 block of West Vermont Avenue. The caller had advised the possible suspect in the domestic violence was on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. As officers were responding, they saw a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Escondido Boulevard, turning east onto Felicita Avenue. Officers made a U-turn to stop the motorcycle, but the rider had accelerated rapidly and was already out of sight.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Family of Murder Victim Calls for Justice

EL CENTRO — Seven months to the day of the brutal murder of Rose Jaime Campos, which led to the suicide of her daughter, Salma Vega, their family held a rally in front the Imperial County Courthouse to demand justice for Campos and to spread awareness about domestic violence.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Jesus
Fatal Collision

A Monday night traffic accident claimed the life of a 60-year-old woman. Yuma County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident in the area of W. 8th Street and S. Clifford Way at about 6:56 p.m. Monday. According to sheriff's deputies, a car was westbound on 8th Street when a pedestrian walking eastbound on 8th Street walked into the path of the car. The pedestrian, 60-year-old Nanette Parrish of Yuma, was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the car was not injured. The accident remains under investigation.
YUMA, AZ
Brawley teen charged in court for alleged Brawley drive-by shooting

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - 18-year-old Richard Timothy Horta is facing one count of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Two juveniles were booked on similar charges. Prosecutors on Friday Said Horta was only driving the vehicle and is not the one who opened fire on H street on...
BRAWLEY, CA
One dead in car crash on 8th Street and Avenue B

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a pedestrian. It happened on 8th Street between Avenue B and May Avenue around 7 p.m. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) and the Yuma Police Department (YPD) are both at the scene. Shoes...
YUMA, AZ
15 migrants arrested in local hotel room

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post to US Border Patrol Yuma Sector showed agents arresting a large group of migrants in a hotel room. Agents say 15 migrants were found in the room and one 26-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested for smuggling.
YUMA, AZ
19 pounds of meth seized after traffic stop

Originally published as an El Centro Police Department Facebook post – “On April 28th, Officers from the El Centro Police Department were working a Domestic Highway Enforcement detail in the area of Highway 111 between the City of Calexico and Brawley. Officers observed a Black Chevrolet Silverado turning southbound onto...
EL CENTRO, CA
Kidnapping & Other Felonies Suspect Captured | San Diego

05.19.2022 | 9:25 AM | SAN DIEGO – The wife called her husband as she was heading home and he answered the phone and then the suspect’s voice came over the phone. The suspect said, I have your husband and he’s okay, and you’re beautiful”. The wife called the Police immediately and there were officers nearby. When the officers arrived, they found the victim on the sidewalk and the suspect at the victim’s car with the driver’s side door open. The suspect fled on foot when he saw the officers. The pursuit led for a few blocks and the suspect went into an apartment complex. The officers found him inside one of the apartments and he was armed with a knife. The officers were able to arrest the suspect without force. The victim was checked out for the cuts and bruises he suffered during the altercation. The suspect is believed to have pulled a knife on someone earlier in a robbery attempt, and the Police were chasing him yesterday for other crimes he committed. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA

