Murder Suspect Bound Over For Trial

Imperial County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Heber man on a variety of felony charges. According to a press release, the Sheriff's Office received a report of someone throwing an improvised incendiary device, commonly called a Molotov Cocktail, at a vehicle parked a residence in Heber. Deputies say there were two separate incidents. On Monday, May 23, 2022, investigators arrested 56-year-old Francisco Jesus Vega Perez. Perez is being held in Imperial County Jail on charges of manufacturing a destructive device, possession of a destructive device, arson, felony vandalism and child endangerment. Bail has been set at $200,000. Sheriff's Office Investigators are asking anyone who might have any information about the crime to call the Sheriff's Office.
