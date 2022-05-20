Murder Suspect Bound Over For Trial

05.19.2022 | 9:25 AM | SAN DIEGO – The wife called her husband as she was heading home and he answered the phone and then the suspect’s voice came over the phone. The suspect said, I have your husband and he’s okay, and you’re beautiful”. The wife called the Police immediately and there were officers nearby. When the officers arrived, they found the victim on the sidewalk and the suspect at the victim’s car with the driver’s side door open. The suspect fled on foot when he saw the officers. The pursuit led for a few blocks and the suspect went into an apartment complex. The officers found him inside one of the apartments and he was armed with a knife. The officers were able to arrest the suspect without force. The victim was checked out for the cuts and bruises he suffered during the altercation. The suspect is believed to have pulled a knife on someone earlier in a robbery attempt, and the Police were chasing him yesterday for other crimes he committed. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO