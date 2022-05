RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Memorial Day through Labor Day marks the 100 deadliest days of driving for teens. The summer months are when teens are involved in the most fatal crashes. Between 2010-2019, more than 7,000 people died in crashes involving teen drivers nationwide. AAA says that taking your eyes off the road for more than two seconds more than doubles your risk of being in a crash.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO