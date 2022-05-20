Police: Indiana mother killed days after her 5-year-old son’s funeral

ROSTRAVER, Penn. — A semi-truck crash spilled 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler onto a Pennsylvania highway on Friday, officials say. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review says a semi-truck that was carrying 15,000 pounds or seven tons of hot dog filler crashed on Friday, leaving a heavy mess and hours of traffic delays. They say the semi-truck driver, Makendy Lachald, 30, was allegedly speeding at the time of the crash which was around 6:40 p.m. He lost control, drove off the roadway, and crashed. The other issue that the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review said led to the crash was the faulty brakes on the truck. The highway was closed until 11:30 p.m. Friday.
