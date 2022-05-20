ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin ally China is boosting Russian oil purchases by nearly 50% after initially cutting back

By Brian Evans
 4 days ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin with Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2015. RIA NOVOSTI/AFP via Getty Images
  • China is ramping up its purchases of Russian oil and picking up the slack of Western buyers.
  • The world's top oil importer is nearing 1.1 million barrels per day of Russian crude brought by sea, Reuters said.
  • China previously recorded imports of 750,000 barrels per day in the first quarter in 2022.

