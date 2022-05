I love the beach. I grew up in St. Joseph right on Lake Michigan. When I moved to Lansing in 1996, I was thrilled to be away from that city. I went back to my “stomping grounds” two years ago with my wife and kids. As we sat on the “bluff” looking out at the lake, it hit me. Why was I in such a hurry to leave this lakeside destination?

