ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in South Florida

By Editorials
bocaratontribune.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMobile Franchise Expands in Florida, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. Boca Raton, FL – Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in South Florida. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike...

www.bocaratontribune.com

Comments / 1

Related
wflx.com

Memorial Day Events in South Florida

Ceremony - 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. The event honors the sacrifice made for our freedoms. There will be drills, music, and a reserved section for Gold Star Families. 451 SW 4th Ave. Concert - 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. A free concert under the stars with the band Krescendo...
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

City of Boca Raton Announces The 2nd Annual Battle of the Bands Finalists to Open the Summer in the City Series

Home-Grown Artists & Teen Entrepreneurs To Showcase Talents. Boca Raton, FL – The City of Boca Raton’s Summer in the City series kicks off with the 2nd Annual Battle of the Bands Competition on Friday, June 3 at 7 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real. Finalists in both the Over & Under 20 Years Old categories – with musicians spanning from a 13-year-old vocalist to a 64-year-old guitarist – will take the stage to compete for the $2,500 cash prize in each category.
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

WPBF 25 To The Rescue: Meet Beto, a 4-year-old mix

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Beto is a cool-looking dude that is ready for a home!. Beto was rescued by Tri-County Animal Rescue from Puerto Rico. WPBF To The Rescue: Animals ready to find forever homes. He is a sweet boy that likes being off-leash. He likes running around and...
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Take a day trip to Martin County, for scenic routes, wild savannas, seaside eateries and other surprises

Martin County is like a fun-sized candy bar – not nearly as huge as its southern neighbor Palm Beach County, yet chock-full of good stuff in an easy-to-consume package.  Thanks to its petiteness (just over 500 square miles compared with Palm Beach’s 2,000), you can explore many of Martin's treasures in three hours of driving...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boca Raton, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Deerfield Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
Boca Raton, FL
Government
Boca Raton, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Boca Raton, FL
Deerfield Beach, FL
Lifestyle
City
Deerfield Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
WSVN-TV

Boat seen spinning with no one on board in Florida Keys; 1 dead

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat seen turning in circles in the bay with no one on board in Islamorada turned out to be a tragic scene. Nancy Stellway was making her way back home with her husband and friends to West Palm Beach after a quiet weekend in the Keys Sunday evening, when something scary on the water caught Stellway’s eye and caused them to park, jump out and call for help.
ISLAMORADA, FL
Bay News 9

McDonald’s workers plan strike throughout Florida

TAMPA, Fla. – McDonald’s workers in three Florida cities are planning to walk off the job on Monday, joining a nationwide wave of strikes at fast-food restaurants. McDonald’s workers are striking at three locations in Florida. Workers will go on strike at 10:45 a.m. at the location...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Lamb
bocamag.com

Lewis Steakhouse Opens in Jupiter

The sister restaurant of Okeechobee Steakhouse has debuted onto Jupiter’s culinary scene. The Lewis family and team are serving up American classics including juicy steaks, fresh seafood and housemade desserts. The in-house dry aging process that’s been a staple of Okeechobee Steakhouse for decades will also be used on all USDA Prime cuts at this new concept.
JUPITER, FL
Miami New Times

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Amal, Crusoe Cabana, and Evelyn's

This week's latest round of new restaurants includes the opening of the Fort Lauderdale Four Seasons' signature restaurant, Evelyn's, and the grand opening of Amal in Coconut Grove and Crusoe Cabana in Wynwood. Know of any events that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]. Amal. 3480 Main...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bocamag.com

Boca Draws Attention From Investors and FAU Receives Mega Gift

One vital sign for a city is the amount of money flowing into it. By that measure, Boca Raton is quite healthy. Investment money, of course, comes into the city regularly. Over the last few months, however, have come new reminders about how much potential investors believe Boca Raton still contains and how much philanthropy is in the community.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Message from the President – Moving Business Forward

This past Friday, the Chamber recognized three great recipients at our Annual Business Awards Luncheon. The event honored Ethan Shapiro, Head of School, Saint Andrews School, with the Business Leader of the Year Award, Erick Solms, Chief Executive Officer, Simplitfy, with the Small Business Leader of the Year Award and Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC), with the Business of the Year Award. These recipients represent the very best in business and are advancing commerce and enhancing our community every day. Congratulations! Senator Rick Scott’s staff will be holding their Mobile Officein the Chamber Boardroom on Tuesday, May 31, from 10:00am – 1:00pm. They will be onsite to assist residents and businesses with federal services, including help with federal agencies and veterans’ resources. Click here to learn about the tools and resources offered by Senator Scott’s Office. Governor DeSantis announced last week that he is allocating $100 million in the state’s budget for cancer research and care at select medical facilities throughout the State. The funding will support the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the University of Florida Health Cancer, to further their cutting-edge research and provide high-quality care to their patients. Cancer has been the second leading cause of death in Florida since 2014, behind heart disease.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shaved Ice#Food Drink#Kona Ice Brings#Mobile Franchise Expands
pawmypets.com

Shelter Celebrates Clear Kennel For The First Time Ever Before

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people around the world have actually been forced to stay at home to help flatten the curve and reduce this outbreak. However one good idea that has actually come out of this is that more people have been fostering and adopting pets from animal sanctuaries while they’re quarantined at home.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
Parkland Talk

Dog of the Week: Parker is a Real Charmer

Parker is a real charmer and loves to go out. This black, brown, and white American Staffordshire Terrier and Harrier mix is well-behaved on car rides, restaurants, and in public. According to Broward County Animal Care, Parker is three-year-old and weighs 54 pounds. He came to the shelter as a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

What is your termite risk in Florida? It depends where you live

You’re most likely to notice termites during their swarming activity, but colonies infesting trees and structures are active year-round in Florida. This puts properties at risk for costly damages and trees vulnerable to high winds. Scientists at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) want...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC Miami

Pompano Beach Woman With Special Needs Son Forced Out of Home Due to Rising Rent

The growing rent crisis in South Florida rears its ugly head with a family who has a loved one with special needs reaching out for help. Yolanda Rosado’s call for assistance made its way to NBC 6 after she was forced to move from the home where her family lived for years, but this spring, the skyrocketing prices left her and her son in a desperate situation.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Broward neighborhood on alert for boat bandits stealing expensive items

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Residents in a Pompano Beach neighborhood are on heightened alert after several neighbors reported a rash of boat burglaries. Vinny Muratore is one of those neighbors. He said he woke up to find his 32-foot Nauticstar XS tied up tight, with footprints left on the boat and the cooler and fridge left opened.
POMPANO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy