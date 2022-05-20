ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Oxford unveils new hurry-up offense in 2022 Spring Game

By Jake Davis
Oxford Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOXFORD, Miss. — Oxford football is going to be fun to watch. The Chargers unveiled their new-look, hurry-up offense led by Heritage Academy transfer Mack Howard in a 19-14 loss to Southaven in their 2022 Spring Game, averaging less than six seconds between plays as they raced to their spots and...

www.oxfordeagle.com

