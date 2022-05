CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Like many prominent buildings in downtown Cheyenne, the Central Plaza Hotel has got plenty of history attached to it. Built in 1961 on 1719 Central Ave., the structure has stood tall throughout the decades in one of the busiest parts of Wyoming’s capital city. Countless travelers rested their bodies there within walking distance from the State Capitol, the Union Pacific Railroad depot (now the Cheyenne Depot Museum), and other nearby hotspots, with the hotel being particularly popular with railroad workers that were shipped all across the region for work.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO