Norwich v Tottenham: match preview
Tottenham may have a reputation for flakiness but surely even they cannot grasp failure from the jaws of success on this occasion. A draw against a Norwich side that have lost 11 of their last 14 league matches will be enough to secure the final Champions League spot ahead of Arsenal – assuming their north London rivals fail to win by more than 15 against demob-happy Everton. Harry Kane is expected to be available after a virus and he and Son Heung-min will be relishing facing a defence that has leaked 79 goals this season – the most in the division. Norwich have nothing to play for but pride and the chance to leapfrog Watford and avoid finishing bottom for the second time in three seasons. Stephen Hollis
Sunday 4pm
Venue Carrow Road
Last season n/a
Referee Chris Kavanagh
This season G17 Y65 R3 4 cards/game
Odds H 13-1 A 1-3 D 6-1
NORWICH
Subs from Krul, McGovern, Tzolis, Gibbs, Placheta, Springett, Williams, Gilmour, Rashica, Rowe, Springett, Tomkinson, Normann
Doubtful Normann (ankle), Gibson (back), Gilmour (ankle)
Injured Idah (knee, Jul), Omobamidele (back, Jul), Kabak (hamstring, unknown), Zimmermann (hip, unknown), McLean (ankle, unknown), Sargent (ankle, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y53 R1
Form LLLLLD
Leading scorer Pukki 11
TOTTENHAM
Subs from Gollini, Austin, Rodon, Winks, White, Lucas, Bergwijn, Scarlett
Doubtful None
Injured Reguilón (groin, Jul), Romero (hip, Jul), Doherty (knee, Jul), Tanganga (knee, Jul), Skipp (groin, Jul)
Suspended None
Discipline Y66 R1
Form LDWDWW
Leading scorer Son 21
