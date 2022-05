Vita Vea arrived at Tampa Bay Buccaneers OTAs looking heavier than usual. Luckily this is nothing to be alarmed at for the Buccaneers monster in the middle. During the dog days of summer, you have to take what you can get when it comes to NFL news. Organized team activities have begun, which means that the first glimpses of players, new and old, to their teams are made available. The Bucs are no different, and according to the Pewter Report, the first look at Vea raised some eyebrows.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO