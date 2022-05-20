Heat's Gabe Vincent: Continues strong play as starter

After the two teams alternated victories through the first four games of the series, Game 5 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics is set for Wednesday night. This series has been an unpredictable one thus far, as both teams have switched between excellent and poor play, and both teams have had to deal with players being in and out of the lineup due to injury issues. After blowing the Heat out in Game 4, the Celtics will look to build off of that momentum, while Miami will look to bounce back and protect their home court.

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO