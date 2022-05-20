‘Free Ferry Day’ returns to Boston Harbor Islands this weekend

In this Aug. 23, 2004 file photo Boston Light sits on Little Brewster Island in Boston Harbor. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)

BOSTON — Bay Staters can enjoy the summer heat this weekend by taking a free ferry tour of the Boston Harbor Islands.

In celebration of the Boston Harbor Islands National and State Park’s 50th anniversary, complimentary ferry rides to Spectacle or Georges Island from downtown Boston are being offered on Saturday.

Tickets will be available to pick up on a first come, first serve basis at the Long Wharf North Boston Harbor City Cruises Ferry Center beginning at 8 a.m.

Those who visit the area can also enjoy arts, music, and children’s activities.

