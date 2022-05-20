ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Classical Academy raises funds for Rays of Hope

 4 days ago
Kids Helping Kids hosted a Young Entrepreneurs’ Spring Fair on April 1 for all interested Classical Academy – Permian Basin students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The Young Entrepreneurs Club hosted the event, and the products sold were designed and made by the students who raised $664.75.

All proceeds were donated to Rays of Hope, a community outreach program of Hospice of Midland that focuses on children’s grief and recovery. Rays of Hope utilizes art for the healing process, as well as other methods.

Detailed in the press release Rays of Hope director Adriana Aguilar told the class, “We are passionate about meeting the unique needs of grieving children and their families. The center serves those who have experienced a loss due to death, divorce, separation, foster care, or other painful transition. Your donation will go a long way to helping other children.”

Jessie Campbell, Headmaster of Classical Academy of the Permian Basin, stated in a press release, “The idea was inspired by some of our 5th Grade girls during the 1st semester. Last November, they requested if they could create and design jewelry to sell at our Holiday Fair as a fundraiser. Many other students were inspired by the girls’ initiative, as they created their own products to sell at the Holiday Market on campus. We incorporated this into our Spring Fair.”

Students created any original product to sell at the fair. Anything from jewelry, to toys, to models, bird feeders, or something never made before.

