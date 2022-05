A Saline man was taken into custody at the North Louisiana Medical Center early Sunday morning after he allegedly refused to leave. A Lincoln Parish deputy sheriff at the hospital on another call was approached by the staff regarding an emergency room patient who refused to leave the building. The man, Marcus Henry, 54, of Saline, was reportedly uncooperative and had been instructed to leave the emergency room.

SALINE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO