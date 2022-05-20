ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions' Jameson Williams: Early season return possible

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Williams (knee) could have "a realistic timeframe" to make his NFL debut "late September early October," Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Williams will be roughly eight months removed...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Russell Wilson's former teammate K.J. Wright predicts Broncos will finish last in the AFC West in 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason may be the craziest in NFL history, and a big reason why is because of the AFC West. The Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos made huge additions via trade and free agency, and the Kansas City Chiefs have already established themselves as a perennial contender. With four legitimate teams in this division, it's anyone's guess who will end up on top next season.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Ricky Williams legally changes his name: Here's what former NFL star RB and Heisman winner changed it to

For most of his adult life, Ricky Williams has walked to the beat of his own drum. The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL rushing champion retired in his prime before returning to play several more seasons, then retired for good after the 2011 season. Williams was a marijuana advocate years before states began to legalize it for recreational purposes. He has also been a longtime supporter of mental health awareness.
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers GM search: Team will choose from these six candidates after concluding interview process, per report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have completed their general manger interviews and will choose Kevin Colbert's successor from the group of six candidates who received second interviews, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Here are the six candidates who received second interviews. Four of the candidates were external, while two candidates are currently...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph diplomatic in discussing Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' QB competition

As expected, Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph fielded questions about Steelers' first-round pick Kenny Pickett during Pittsburgh's first day of OTAs. Both quarterbacks provided diplomatic answers regarding Pickett, who will compete with both players this summer to become Ben Roethlisberger's initial successor. Trubisky, a former first-round pick for the Bears...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Travis Etienne: No restrictions for OTAs

Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Etienne (foot) is a full-go for all practice activities at OTAs, NFL.com reports. Etienne, a 2021 first-round pick, missed his entire rookie season due to a left Lisfranc injury, but he now appears to be fully healthy. That recovery timetable lines up, as the running back stated he was at 85-90 percent form back in April. Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports Etienne participated in passing drills while fully dressed Monday, working with quarterback and former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence. With James Robinson recovering from an Achilles tear and unable to participate in OTAs, Etienne will receive an opportunity to handle the majority share of No. 1 practice reps, as long as he avoids any setbacks. Both running backs stand to be involved on offense when healthy, but it remains to be seen if Robinson will be available for the start of the 2022 campaign.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Absent from start of OTAs

Murray is not present Monday for the start of Arizona's voluntary OTAs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Cardinals won't begin mandatory mini-camp until mid-June, and it looks as though Murray may remain away from the team until then as he continues to angle for a contract extension. Murray, who had his fifth-year option picked up by Arizona in April, has made it clear that he's dissatisfied with his current contract situation, with Jeremy Fowler of ESPN even reporting that the quarterback could be unwilling to suit up Week 1 without a new deal. While no agreement on an extension has been reached, the Cardinals did extend an olive branch to Murray by trading for former Oklahoma teammate Marquise Brown from Baltimore, a move which helps to make up for the fact that DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) will miss the first six games of the season.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Packers' Chris Slayton: Picked up by Packers

Slayton was claimed off waivers by the Packers on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Slayton was waived by the 49ers on Monday after spending the 2021 season on San Francisco's practice squad and has yet to make his on-field NFL debut. The 2019 seventh-round pick will look to carve out a spot for himself on Green Bay's depth chart alongside backup nose tackles Tedarrell Slaton and Jonathan Ford behind clear-cut starter Kenny Clark.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Expected at mandatory minicamp

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that he expects Samuel to be at the team's mandatory minicamp in June, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. The disgruntled wideout has reportedly requested a trade from the 49ers after exploding for 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns last year. Unsurprisingly, Samuel is currently not participating in voluntary OTAs, but it appears the team still hopes to work out a long-term deal.
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS Sports

Bills' Spencer Brown: Underwent offseason surgery

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that Brown underwent an undisclosed procedure this offseason, Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News reports. McDermott didn't appear to be too concerned about Brown's surgery, saying he believes the offensive lineman -- along with the majority of guys dealing with issues during OTAs -- will be ready for training camp. The 2021 third-round pick is slotted to be the Bills' starting right tackle again in 2022.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Goes deep twice

Aquino went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Cubs. Aquino tagged Drew Smyly with a two-run shot in the sixth before going deep off Chris Martin in the eighth. He started the year in a 2-for-41 slump before spending a few weeks with Triple-A Louisville but he's now gone 4-for-8 with three extra-base hits over the last two days. Aquino has shown some exciting flashes but they've been few and far between over the last three years.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Named to All-NBA First Team

Jokic was named to the All-NBA First Team on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. This news is unsurprising given that Jokic earned his second consecutive MVP award this season. This marks his third First Team All-NBA selection, first earning the accolade in 2018-19. During this regular season, Jokic appeared in 74 games and averaged 27.1 points and 13.8 rebounds -- both career highs -- 7.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks. He also shot a career-high 58.3 percent from the field. During the five-game first-round series against the Warriors, he averaged 31.0 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Shed Long: Ready to debut at Norfolk

Triple-A Norfolk activated Long (lower leg) from its 7-day injured list Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Long missed the first month of the minor-league season while he continued to recover from October surgery to address a stress fracture in his left leg. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment at Single-A Delmarva on May 10 before he eventually moved on to High-A Aberdeen. Between the two affiliates, Long appeared in six games and went 3-for-16 with four walks and a run. He should get the opportunity to play on an everyday basis at Norfolk, where he'll try to impress enough to earn a promotion to the Orioles later this summer.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Leaves start with injury

Peralta was removed from Sunday's start against Washington with an apparent right shoulder injury, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. The right-hander gave up two singles and a double to open the fourth inning before gesturing toward the back of his right shoulder and exiting the game. Overall Peralta gave up five runs on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk over three innings, and he'll likely see his record fall to 3-2 with the Brewers facing a significant deficit. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, and he should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Reds' Connor Overton: Getting checked by doctor

Reds manager David Bell said that Overton is scheduled to meet with a doctor Monday to have his sore back examined, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Bell suggested that the checkup with the doctor will guide the Reds' decision on whether Overton needs to go on the 15-day injured list. If he's able to avoid the IL, Overton would be lined up to make his next start during the Reds' home series with the Giants over the upcoming weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Blues' Torey Krug: Begins skating

Krug (lower body) was on the ice for Monday's game-day skate, just the second time the blueliner has skated during his recovery, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. The fact that Krug has just begun skating effectively rules him out versus Colorado on Monday but the blueliner is clearly making strides in his return to action. Whenever the Michigan native is given the all-clear, he should get back to logging big minutes for the Blues, including running the No. 1 power-play unit.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Likely set for utility role

Nevin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. With Ryan Mountcastle making his way back from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Nevin's time as a regular in the Baltimore lineup looks to be over. He started each of Baltimore's last 14 games at either a corner-infield or corner-outfield spot, slashing .245/.309/.327 during that stretch. Nevin's ability to play four defensive positions and serve as an option at designated hitter still gives him avenues to playing time when one of the Baltimore regulars need a rest, but he'll likely have to settle for more of a part-time role while the team is back to full strength.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Heat-Celtics: Erik Spoelstra says Payton Pritchard's Game 3 foul on Jimmy Butler 'was not a basketball play'

The Miami Heat survived Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals agains the Boston Celtics, but just barely. Miami managed to build a 26-point lead, but it evaporated over the course of the second half in part because the Heat were playing at less than full strength. Star forward Jimmy Butler had to sit out the final two quarters due to knee inflammation.
MIAMI, FL

