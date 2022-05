CARLINVILLE — Authorities are investigating the death of a man found lying in the street after being hit by a car. Carlinville Police were called at 7:11 a.m. Saturday to the 1100 block of Sumner Street. There, they found Monteaz Walton, 40, in a fetal-like position on his side. Officers started life-saving measures until Carlinville Fire Protection District and Gillespie Benld Area Ambulance Service members arrived. The Macoupin County coroner was called to the scene and pronounced Walton dead.

CARLINVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO