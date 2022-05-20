ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Police looking for arson suspect after several Sacramento vegetation fires

By Doug Cunningham
 4 days ago

May 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Sacramento responded Thursday night to several small vegetation fires that were quickly contained, and police are seeking an arson suspect.

"There have been multiple vegetation fires along Freeport Blvd. near Florin Rd. and Meadow View Rd.," the Sacramento Fire Department tweeted Friday. "These fires have been quickly contained and crews are mopping up near Florin Rd. These fires are believed to be intentionally set."

At least four fires were reported between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. An arson investigator was responding to a report of a subject who may have started a fire, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The fire department urged the public to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity.

Police and the California Highway Patrol, were looking for a suspect they believe started the fires.



Community Policy