Police find spice, gun during Decatur traffic stop
DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — One man has been arrested following a traffic stop in Decatur,
On Thursday, May 19, the Decatur Police Department (DPD) says investigators with their Vice/Narcotics Unit pulled a vehicle over at 8th Street and 2nd Avenue Southwest.
Authorities identified the driver as 31-year-old Ricky Deon Bolden of Decatur.
Officers conducting the investigation say they found an unspecified amount of synthetic cannabinoids (spice), drug paraphernalia and a loaded firearm.
Bolden was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Bolden was taken to the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $1,600 bond.
