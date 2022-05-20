ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police find spice, gun during Decatur traffic stop

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — One man has been arrested following a traffic stop in Decatur,

On Thursday, May 19, the Decatur Police Department (DPD) says investigators with their Vice/Narcotics Unit pulled a vehicle over at 8th Street and 2nd Avenue Southwest.

1 victim, 3 arrested in Huntsville shooting

Authorities identified the driver as 31-year-old Ricky Deon Bolden of Decatur.

Officers conducting the investigation say they found an unspecified amount of synthetic cannabinoids (spice), drug paraphernalia and a loaded firearm.

Bolden was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Bolden was taken to the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $1,600 bond.

