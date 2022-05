SCRANTON, Pa. — It's been a long time coming. Pouring a beer at Cooper's Seafood House is nothing new, but pouring one that was brewed in the basement sure is. "We've been trying to do this – or we thought about doing this – since 1985. But if we can't do it right, we're not going to do it," said chef Mark Cooper. "So, we got it right. We got the right guy for it."

SCRANTON, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO