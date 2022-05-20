Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Related
KTUL
Green Country braces for bitter temperatures
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sub-zero temperatures are headed for Green Country on Thursday. "Cold is cold, and cold can be dangerous," said David Day at Midtown Hardware. Day's store has plenty of heaters, insulation, and pipe wrap kits, but if you're looking for faucet covers... "Outdoor faucet covers, we...
KTUL
Skiatook Paws and Claws offering free straw bedding for doghouses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Green Country's animal rescue groups are gearing up for freezing temperatures. The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is offering free straw bedding pickup this week, and so is Skiatook Paws and Claws. The organization says if residents know of any animal that will be outside over...
KTUL
Oklahoma Natural Gas works to restore service to Bixby neighborhoods
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The City of Bixby confirmed Thursday that a few neighborhoods in Bixby are experiencing an Oklahoma Natural Gas service interruption Thursday. The City of Bixby said the affected customers are between East 161st Street South and East 181st Street South and between Yale and Sheridan. ONG...
KTUL
Primrose School of Broken Arrow students wrap, donate holiday gifts to Tulsa organization
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Primrose School of Broken Arrow students are helping to spread holiday cheer this season. The students collected 75 toys over the course of two weeks and then parents helped to wrap the gifts to donate to the Family and Children Services. Students also provided treats for the staff at the donation centers.
KTUL
Delayed east Tulsa road project tests residents' patience
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When cars drive down East 23rd Street they travel at parade speed, extremely slow. But there's nothing ticker tape about this stretch of road. "They tore up, will mess up your car," said Angela Hurt, one of several area residents fed up. "What we're looking...
KTUL
Jenks weathers snow, sub-zero wind chill during arctic blast
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While many eyes were on Tulsa during the “arctic blast” hitting Oklahoma, conditions were no different in neighboring towns. Across the Arkansas River, the sun finally emerged in Jenks around 4 p.m., but the cold was no less bitter. Moderate snowfall was paired with freezing temperatures reaching -16 degrees with wind chill.
KTUL
Broken Arrow man surprised with $20,000
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One Broken Arrow resident won big this holiday season. America's most welcome home guests visited Oklahoma today to surprise a Broken Arrow native with $20,000, and he had no clue. The Prize Patrol from Publishers Clearing House is known for traveling the country awarding over...
KTUL
Red Cross offers tips to prepare homes for below freezing temperatures
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The American Red Cross is offering tips to Oklahomans on how to prepare their homes as below freezing temperatures are expected to settle in the region for many days. Below freezing temperatures, strong winds, snow and ice can wreak havoc on an ill-prepared home. Hundreds...
KTUL
Four Tulsa families surprised with holiday shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Academy Sports and Outdoors gifted four families with $250 shopping sprees and donated $500 to the Dickenson YMCA, just in time for the holiday season. The families were chosen because of how involved they are with the Dickenson YMCA. The group got to pick out...
KTUL
Walmart donates 380 bikes, $10,000 to Operation Bikes for Kids Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Walmart donated 380 bikes and $10,000 to Operation Bikes for Kids Tulsa to surprise children across the state with a new bike. The $10,000 will be used to buy even more bikes for local children in every county. “Receiving your first bike is a memory...
KTUL
EMSA offers tips on how to stay protected in below freezing temperatures
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — EMSA has released helpful tips on how to stay protected and warm in below freezing temperatures. Beginning Thursday night, temperatures in Green Country will begin to drop dangerously low. The low Thursday is -1. EMSA wants to warn Tulsans that the upcoming weather will require...
KTUL
Woman recounts being stuck on Turner Turnpike for hours
TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of drivers heading westbound on the Turner Turnpike were stopped for hours during a snowy Thursday morning commute. An accident involving two semi-trucks and three cars blocked off the road. Bethany Park said she was trying to exit to Sapulpa after dropping off her kids...
KTUL
VA hosts 5th annual holiday dinner for Veterans
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An annual dinner for Veterans was held Sunday, Dec. 18, for the fifth year in a row. Deniece Anderson along with the Black Emphasis Committee, and the Center for Development and Civic Engagement, hosted the 5th Annual Holiday Dinner for Veterans Without Families. The event...
KTUL
Outreach groups push to shelter homeless Tulsans ahead of cold front
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With all eyes on the incoming cold, Tulsa’s homeless outreach programs made one more push to keep people safe on Wednesday. The incoming inclement weather had Tulsans running for shelter, but not everyone was so lucky. Sarah Grounds, executive director of the City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma, was gearing up for a long night.
KTUL
AAA Oklahoma receives over 800 calls for roadside assistance
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - AAA Oklahoma says it's received 546 calls since midnight Thursday. All AAA resources are being utilized to respond to all calls as quickly as possible, the business said. They said the three most common reasons for calls are for a tow due to vehicle failure or...
KTUL
Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
KTUL
Saint Francis relocates COVID, flu testing site to Warren Clinic
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis' drive-thru COVID and fly testing site is being relocated, effective Dec. 21. The site has been located in broken Arrow near Elm for more than two years but has now moved near 66th and Yale. Patients can find the testing site in the...
KTUL
Tulsa International Airport monitoring weather conditions, crews on standby
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa International Airport says their team is closely monitoring weather conditions and snow crews are prepared for impending winter weather. Beginning at 2 a.m. Thursday morning, airport snow crews will be on standby with equipment, ready to treat the airport's runways and roadways as needed.
KTUL
Tulsa police reports rise in gift card scams
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has seen a rise in gift card scams at local businesses. TPD says they have received reports of citizens buying gift cards, but once they attempt to use them the money has already been spent. Police say in these situations, a...
KTUL
Okmulgee police search for suspect in early morning shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Department is searching for a suspect after an early Friday morning shooting sent a man to the hospital. OPD says the shooting occurred around 4:23 a.m. near the 700 block of North Seminole. The suspect in the case has been identified by...
Comments / 0