Oklahoma U.S. Senate candidate pledges to disestablish reservations

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Oklahoma Republican candidate running for a U.S. Senate seat has promised to disestablish reservations in the state if he is elected.

Alex Gray, a former staffer in the Trump White House administration, is seeking to fill the seat that will be vacated by 87-year-old Sen. Jim Inhofe’s upcoming retirement. Gray is one of ten Republicans running in the special election primary that will be held on June 28.

Gray voiced his views in a series of social media posts following a May 6 radio interview during which he made it clear that he planned to disestablish the reservations created by a Supreme Court of the United States ruling on his “very first day as a US Senator.”

On my very first day as United States Senator, I’m going to introduce legislation to disestablish the five historic Indian reservations that the U.S. Supreme Court in McGirt kind of created out of whole cloth. These are reservations that hadn’t existed in practicality for over a century, and the Court found them, in centuries-old legislation, and that’s how we’re in this mess. Alex Gray, Republican U.S. Senate candidate

“You have a tribal leadership that is totally disconnected from the reality on the ground, and is more interested in the power dynamics that McGirt has created in their favor than they are in helping their tribal members who are living with the consequences of this disaster,” he added.

The 2020 SCOTUS ruling in the “McGirt vs. Oklahoma” case found that a large portion of eastern Oklahoma, which had been reserved for the Creek Nation in the 19th century, remained a reservation.

