Marcus Stroman returns to the Cubs’ rotation in a loss to the Diamondbacks

By Larry Hawley
 4 days ago

CHICAGO – In his return to the Cubs’ rotation for the first time in nearly three weeks, the team’s biggest offseason free agent pitching acquisition looked as good as one might have hoped for most of the time he was on the mound.

Unfortunately, one bad inning was enough to ruin the outing for Marcus Stroman.

In his first start since May 1st after going on the injured list, the starter allowed three runs in the fourth inning and none in the other four he pitched against the Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field. Unfortunately for him, the Cubs’ offense was quiet against Arizona pitching in a 3-1 defeat.

Stroman was charged with two earned runs in that fourth inning in which he surrendered four of the five hits he allowed on the evening. Daulton Varsho started it off with a solo homer to center, but Stroman was able to get two outs around a single by Ketel Marte.

But a pass ball by Yan Gomes allowed him to get to second and Marte scored on Josh Rojas’ single to right, then he advanced to second when Seiya Suzuki’s throw home was a little off the mark. David Peralta’s single would bring home Rojas to make it 3-0.

Outside of that frame, Stroman shut down the Diamondbacks as he went perfect through the first three innings then gave up just one hit in the fifth before leaving after 77 pitches.

While the Cubs’ bullpen held down the Diamondbacks for the rest of the game, the Cubs could only get one run on the night, which came on a Gomes double in the fourth. The hosts would manage just two hits in the final four innings as they dropped their second of a seven-game homestand.

