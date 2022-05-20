ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Waters on Georgia’s Record Trade Numbers

Cover picture for the articleMary Waters is Deputy Commissioner of International Trade with the Georgia...

Georgia Power Welcomes Hyundai Motor Group to Coastal Georgia

Georgia Power today joined with Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Economic Development to celebrate the decision by Hyundai Motor Group to open its first fully dedicated electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing facility in the State of Georgia. The new state-of-the-art U.S. smart factory will be located at the more than 2,900-acre Bryan County Megasite, representing a $5.54 billion investment by Hyundai Motor Group, with non-affiliated Hyundai suppliers expected to invest approximately another $1 billion in the project, delivering approximately 8,100 new jobs to Georgia's coastal region.
Now Available for Georgia Economic Development Partners: Access to More Accurate, Up-to-Date Property Listings

Georgia is always looking to expand resources for local economic development groups, and that means making sure business prospects and site selectors have access to reliable, updated information on available commercial properties. In true Georgia collaborative fashion, the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) and its utility partners have joined...
Twenty-Five Georgia Companies Recognized for Expanding into 70 International Markets in 2021

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) today announced the recipients of the 2022 GLOBE Award. Managed by the Department’s International Trade team, this state-led awards program highlights Georgia companies that expanded sales to new international markets in the previous year. During calendar year 2021, the 25 GLOBE winners collectively exported to 70 countries.
Metro Atlanta Chamber Named Newest Honoree in Georgia Business History Initiative

The Georgia Historical Society welcomed the Metro Atlanta Chamber as the newest member of the Georgia Business History initiative at a ceremony and historical marker unveiling on May 19, 2022, at its headquarters in Atlanta. The Metro Atlanta Chamber is a 163-year-old organization that represents businesses, colleges and universities, and nonprofits across the 29-county region that makes up the nation’s ninth-largest market.
Election Results in the 2022 Georgia Primaries

Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's primary election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races including U.S. Senate and governor. Tuesday’s contests could ultimately determine how competitive the general election will be this fall, when control of Congress and key elections posts are up for grabs.
Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities (WORC)

The Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities (WORC) Initiative, managed by the U.S. Department of Labor, provides enhanced training and support activities to dislocated workers, new entrants in the workforce, incumbent workers, and individuals affected by substance use disorder returning to work in the Appalachian* and Delta regions. The U.S. Department...
GaDOE Again Expands Cybersecurity Resources for School Districts

The Georgia Department of Education is continuing its work to ensure school districts have the cybersecurity infrastructure and resources they need – an essential step to safeguard student data, particularly in a national environment when cybersecurity breaches are on the rise. At its May meeting, the State Board of...
AAA: Memorial Day Forecast Points to Sizzlin' Summer Travel

Memorial Day weekend is expected to be the busiest in three years, building on a travel resurgence that began earlier this spring. This year’s forecast marks the second highest single-year increase in travelers since 2010 (2021 was the highest), bringing volumes almost in line with pre-pandemic levels. (Click here to read the report)
