Mary Waters on Georgia’s Record Trade Numbers

Georgia Power today joined with Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Economic Development to celebrate the decision by Hyundai Motor Group to open its first fully dedicated electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing facility in the State of Georgia. The new state-of-the-art U.S. smart factory will be located at the more than 2,900-acre Bryan County Megasite, representing a $5.54 billion investment by Hyundai Motor Group, with non-affiliated Hyundai suppliers expected to invest approximately another $1 billion in the project, delivering approximately 8,100 new jobs to Georgia's coastal region.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO