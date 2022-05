BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres Foundation announced it will donate $100,000 to the Resource Council of WNY. The Resource Council of WNY operates the Buffalo Renaissance Foundation Community Center at 347 E. Ferry Street. The center has been serving as one of the key food and supply distribution sites for the community since the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue. The donation will support staffing and programming at the center.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO