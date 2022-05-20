ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrow County, GA

2022 "Yes I Can" Awards

barrow.k12.ga.us
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to our 2022 "Yes I Can" Award winners! The special event celebrated 18 exceptional students at the Innovation Amphitheater on May 18. University of Georgia’s Hairy Dawg was there to cheer them on as they were introduced and awarded. The event also...

www.barrow.k12.ga.us

creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Hire of white woman at Morehouse College raises ire of students, alumni

Morehouse College alumni and students are protesting the hiring of a white woman as an administrator at the all-male, majority Black institution. Paula Resley started work on May 10 as Morehouse’s chief brand officer and vice president of strategic communications, marketing and admissions in order to direct “brand and messaging strategy as well as targeted recruitment and digital engagement,” a press release said.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Access to food is a text message away for Georgians in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you need help feeding your child this summer, there is a resource you might not know about. With summer break beginning and free and reduced lunches on hold for some students, the pressure is on parents. A network of Georgia nonprofits hopes to ease the burden.
ATLANTA, GA
insideradio.com

Steve Harvey Buys Georgia Cattle Ranch To Further Mentoring Program.

After hosting their annual mentoring programs at The Rock Ranch in West Central Georgia’s Upson County, Steve and Marjorie Harvey have finalized their acquisition of the 1,581-acre agricultural tourism center and cattle ranch. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The radio and TV host and his wife say...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia school districts react to Texas school tragedy

ATLANTA — School districts across the nation are rallying behind a Texas community after at least 19 children and multiple adults were killed in an elementary school shooting Tuesday. The tragedy is also prompting districts in Georgia to take action. The Gwinnett Police Department said it would work with...
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Athens' First-Ever Pride Parade

Next month, Athens will see its first-ever Pride parade. Cameron Jay Harrelson from Athens Pride joins us to preview the parade and the resource fair following it. Martin Matheny is the Executive Producer of our local news program 'Athens News Matters', and he covers local government for WUGA News. He started at WUGA in 2012 as a part-time classical music host and still hosts WUGA's longest-running local program 'Night Music' which is heard on Tuesdays and Wednesdays on WUGA at 10pm. 'Night Music' can also be heard statewide on the GPB Classical stream Mondays and Tuesdays at 8pm. As part of 'Athens News Matters' Martin works with student interns to help cultivate the next generation of Public Media rock stars! In his spare time Martin is an amateur book binder and freelance musician who frequently performs with Big Band Athens playing bass trombone. He lives in Normaltown with his wife, Shaye and dog, Murphy.
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Longtime Atlanta meteorologist Johnny Beckman dies

ATLANTA — A beloved longtime Atlanta meteorologist has died. Johnny Beckman has passed away, his daughter shared on social media. He graced hundreds of thousands of screens during his 40-year career in the local television industry, according to his LinkedIn page. He died on Sunday. The metro Atlanta icon...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

How to apply to receive $10K from Comcast RISE program

ATLANTA — Starting June 1, Atlanta small business owners can apply to receive a $10,000 grant for their company. The Comcast RISE Investment Fund will be giving these funds away to 100 businesses as a way to help small businesses, owned by women or people of color, thrive and relieve some of the stress brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

2022 Elections: Georgia’s down-ballot races take shape

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger became the most famous election official in America after he fended off overtures by former President Donald J. Trump in his attempt to overturn the result of the 2020 Presidential Election. In Trump’s quest to find 11,780 votes (the amount needed to beat President Joe Biden), Raffensperger stood his […] The post 2022 Elections: Georgia’s down-ballot races take shape appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
mommypoppins.com

Atlanta Summer Festivals You Won't Want to Miss

Both kids and adults get hyped for summer festivals in Atlanta. From the yummy food and live music to the bouncy houses and parades, there is something to keep every family member happy at these fun-in-the-sun summer festivals near you. We picked our faves for you to add to your summer calendar. (Sweet spoiler alert: The Atlanta Ice Cream Festival is back!)
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fairburn woman celebrates 106th birthday

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Ethel Abrahams has developed many talents over the course of her 106 years. “You want me to go fast or slow,” Ethel asked. “All right then. Z, Y, X,” Ethel began. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Everybody would ask...
FAIRBURN, GA
Clayton News Daily

Stay cool during dog days of summer with free box fan

ATLANTA — The Salvation Army is giving away 1,500 box fans to residents in 14 metro areas including Clayton, Henry, Butts and Gwinnett counties Wednesday, May 25. The event will begin at select Salvation Army locations starting at 9 a.m. while supplies last. Residents must bring an ID and proof of residency.
CLAYTON, GA

