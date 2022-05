CONEWANGO CREEK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New York man was found dead after his canoe rolled over while canoeing on Conewango Creek in western New York. According to New York State Police, Troopers out of SP Jamestown responded to Conewango Creek around 7 p.m. on May 22 for a canoe that overturned, and one occupant unaccounted for. An investigation into the report revealed that multiple people were canoeing on Conewango Creek and one of the canoes had rolled over.

