DES MOINES — The Iowa Supreme Court says drug evidence discovered during a pat down by a police officer without a warrant can be used in court. A Dubuque officer said he felt baggies of what he believed to be drugs in the pocket of Earnest Hunt Junior while patting him down to check for weapons after a traffic stop. The bags contained crack –but the district court suppressed the evidence – saying there was no clear indication of what was in the baggies.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO