ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Elon Musk Wants to Go Beyond Democrats and Republicans

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35c4A8_0fkuPQYD00

Elon Musk is CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, the innovative maker of premium electric vehicles. That by itself has given him a prominent platform. But for some time now, Musk, who has also become the richest man in the world, has seen his influence extend beyond the business circle.

He has become the icon of a new generation of investors, who bet, for example, on cryptocurrencies, web 3, the new iteration of the internet, and the metaverse - a virtual world in which we will interact via avatars, helped by hardware like virtual-reality headsets.

They want to disrupt whatever system is in place. And Musk, a serial entrepreneur who has built his brand on system disruption, sees himself as the symbol of this new era.

No surprise, then, that Musk has extended his reach to politics. His favorite targets are the Democrats and President Joe Biden, who he believes is glued to his teleprompter instead of getting things done.

“It’s hard to tell what Biden is doing, to be totally frank,” the mogul said recently.

"The real president is whoever controls the teleprompter. The path to power is the path to the teleprompter. I do feel like if somebody were to accidentally lean on the teleprompter, it’s going to be like 'Anchorman.'”

Tesla's chief executive is referring to the 2004 film about a news anchor who will read anything written on the teleprompter, even if it ruins his career.

Musk Calls for a Moderate Party

After harshly attacking the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, Musk announced on May 18 that he would now vote Republican. He'd voted for Barack Obama.

“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party," he said. But Democrats have become “the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican.”

But two days after this declaration, Musk made new statements that will bewilder Republicans, who were happy to have the tech tycoon in their ranks.

The entrepreneur wants a political big bang that'll end the two-party system. He sees the current political system as a source of division and not representing everyone.

"I suggest no parties and just direct voting by the people of concise laws that everyone can understand," Musk wrote on Twitter on March 19.

Musk goes further and proposes a third party, a kind of centrist party that would become the tent of moderate voices.

"A party more moderate on all issues than either Reps or Dems would be ideal," the billionaire said. "This is what most people in America want, but unfortunately it’s not realistic."

He explained: "Generally, the party with less power (currently Republicans at national level) moves more toward center to win moderate votes, so control of House/Senate/President goes back & forth over time."

Will the Billionaire Found a New Party?

The politicians will no doubt dismiss this as joke of a bored billionaire, but given Musk's past, such a reaction could prove a mistake.

Musk is in the process of acquiring the social network Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report, which he describes as the de facto Times Square of our time.

Control of the platform, where he has more than 94.1 million followers, gives him a big tool of influence. Musk can also tap into the base of fans of Tesla and his space exploration company, SpaceX, who have an unfailing admiration for him.

In the past, Musk has made important decisions after floating related ideas on social media.

This was particularly the case for the $44 billion proposed acquisition of Twitter. It all started with a poll he launched on the platform to find out what to do with the microblogging website, which he accused of not respecting the principles of free speech. A few days later, he disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter and on April 14 made a bid to acquire the entire company.

Before selling millions of Tesla shares last year, Musk started by polling Twitter users he asked for advice via a survey.

This isn't the first time Musk has brought up the idea of ​​a third voice. On May 12 he said that for 2024 neither former Republican President Donald Trump nor Biden was a candidate he would vote for.

He did say, on May 12: "Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter."

Musk Responds to Sexual-Harassment Charge

Meantime, Musk has just dismissed reports, which surfaced on May 19, that he had sexually harassed a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016.

"And, for the record, those wild accusations are utterly untrue," Musk said.

"The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech," Musk, 50, added.

Comments / 57

Dusty
5d ago

Musk would win the presidency and control of Congress if he built a 3rd political party that could survive 3 election cycles and 4 years. more than half of US voters are members of neither political party.

Reply(8)
10
Spartan
5d ago

Yep ,our system is failing and is so corrupt ,nothing much can be done to change it except drastic measures . Will We The People have to revolt against the Bureaucratic nightmare that is controlling our Nation ? This is not what most Patriotic Americans desire in my opinion.

Reply(2)
12
Chuck Marsula
3d ago

We need a change. More than twoparties would be benefical. Regardless of what the talking heads think or say. No one has a majority good. Maybe force them to work for the people. It is obvious that two party system is broke. It has almost broken the country as well.

Reply
2
Related
Fox News

Elon Musk triggers liberals with tweet on ‘Biden’s mistake’: ‘Proof being rich doesn’t make you smart’

Elon Musk’s tweet on how President Joe Biden was elected compared to how he's governing caused a big uproar among Twitter leftists this week. The world’s richest man gave his assessment on the current commander-in-chief's boring presidential campaign, knocking Biden and his administration for acting as if they had a mandate to change the country.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Musk and Bezos Agree on Who Is Responsible for Inflation

It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. The former is the richest man in the world with an estimated fortune of $213 billion as of May 16, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. The second is the second richest man on the planet. His fortune is...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Liberals melt down after Musk claims the Democrat Party was ‘hijacked by extremists'

New Twitter owner Elon Musk broke leftist brains with tweets Thursday accusing the Democrat Party of moving way too far to the left and being "hijacked by extremists." On Thursday evening, Musk tweeted out a comic which depicted the evolution of liberals from 2008 to now. The illustration showed that in 2008 both conservatives and liberals were about equidistant to the center of the political spectrum, with Musk ("me") depicted slightly to the left.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris former spokesperson Symone Sanders says claims of a rift between VP and Biden are 'palace intrigue,' claims 'chaos' in her office is 'overreported' and hints negative stories are sexist

Vice President Kamala Harris' former spokesperson Symone Sanders knocked down rumors of a rift between Harris and President Joe Biden suggesting journalists are just thirsty for some drama. 'There's a lot of chatter and I just feel like people need - I don't know. Well, I do know. There's palace...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Clinton campaign manager drops 'bombshell' exposing Clinton and media mob's years-long Russia hoax

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett walked viewers through Robby Mook's testimony in the Trump-Russia trial Friday night, on "Hannity." GREGG JARRETT: [Clinton] personally approved the scheme to peddle phony collusion information to the media, that dropped like a bombshell by her own campaign manager, Robby Mook. And it seemed so incredibly foolish for the defense of all people to have called Mook to the witness stand. It's fundamental in trying cases, never call a witness to the stand that only helps you a little bit, because the downside of hurting you tremendously is quite severe. And sure enough, that's what happened. I mean, Mook helped a little bit, marginally, by saying, well, we the campaign didn't put up Sussmann going to the FBI to lie to them. What the campaign intended is irrelevant. What's material is what Sussmann's intent was, and his intent has already been demonstrated by the evidence in the testimony. He put his lie to the FBI in writing. So now he's only left with some rather vacuous defenses.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Elon Musk Wants#Beyond Democrats#Tsla#Tesla Inc Report
Daily Mail

The Democratic Party and Kamala Harris are ranked the most UNPOPULAR out of nine political figures and institutions including Trump, Biden, DeSantis, Disney the Supreme Court and the Republican Party, new poll shows

The Democratic Party and Vice President Kamala Harris are less popular and viewed more unfavorably than the Republican Party, former President Donald Trump and even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. A new NBC News poll published Monday shows that when Americans were asked their feelings towards entities and individuals, the Democratic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

I'm a doctor and a Democrat, and I won't let the mob force me to choose between the two

The high-profile back-and-forth between Elon Musk and Twitter has jump started a national conversation about the broader re-alignment of our cultural priorities and ideology. In the face of blowback from progressives, Musk has argued that today’s Democratic Party, "has been hijacked by extremists," morphing fellow center-left liberals like myself to align with current perspectives of those held by conservatives.
POLITICS
Fox News

5 good things Biden has done for all of us

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings seem to keep dropping and dropping. As a Democrat who voted for the president, I cannot understand why. I certainly understand Americans blaming the person in power, even if they are not responsible for what ails the voter; but if you look at the facts, President Biden and his administration have made a number of positive changes in our nation which will or already have positively impacted voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Tesla
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $249.1 billion as of May 5, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom -- enough wealth to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of US voters would back independent candidate over Biden or Trump, poll finds

A moderate independent or third-party presidential candidate could garner support from nearly six in ten Americans if voters are faced with a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.According to a newly-released survey of 1,966 registered voters conducted by Harvard University’s Centre for American Political Studies and Harris Poll, 58 per cent of respondents — including 47 per cent of Republicans, 60 per cent of Democrats, and 71 per cent of registered independents — said they would consider a “moderate independent candidate” in the 2024 election if faced with a repeat of the choice they...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Elon Musk says he is ‘OK with going to hell’ as he suggests he could be killed

Elon Musk has said he is “OK with going to hell” as he continues to speculate on his own death.The billionaire had previously talked about dying “under mysterious circumstances” amid a spat with the head of Russia’s space agency.“I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination,” he wrote in his latest post.Mr Musk’s run of posts began when he shared a post from Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency, which accused him of having aided fascists in Ukraine by providing Starlink space internet satellites.“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy