A Paterson woman who was shot five times by her ex-boyfriend and then sued a Passaic County sheriff’s captain for failing to stop the attack has been awarded $850,000. Tishell Jackson claimed in a lawsuit that Capt. Edward Akins did nothing to stop the shooting as it unfolded in the middle of Belmont Avenue in Haledon on the night of Jan. 3, 2018. Jackson was seeking damages for injuries she maintained were preventable had Akins used deadly force against her assailant, Michael Mitchell.

PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO