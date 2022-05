MENASHA (WLUK) -- An office building in downtown Menasha is being converted into a mixed-use development with commercial and residential space. Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction Inc. says it is converting the current three-story office building at 130 Main St. The basement and first floor will be commercial space. The second and third floors will be made into 14 apartments. A fourth floor will also be added. The exterior brick will be stained and new windows will be installed.

MENASHA, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO