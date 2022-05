Curtis Wilson, a deeply respected and dedicated member of Loyola’s Board of Trustees, passed away on May 15, 2022. A senior vice president in wealth management for UBS Financial Services in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, Wilson served on Loyola’s investment committee for many years before joining the Board of Trustees in October 2018. During his time as a trustee, he had served on the Equity & Inclusion, Intercollegiate Athletics, Investment, and Trusteeship committees.

