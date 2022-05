A funeral service for 72 year old Linda Sue Bouwman of Akron will be held on Tuesday at 11:00am at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. A committal service will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the funeral beginning at 9:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Linda's honor may be given to benefit: AFTD 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406. The Mount Funeral Home of Platte, SD & Rexwinkel Funeral Home of Akron have been entrusted with arrangements.

AKRON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO