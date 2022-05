SALT LAKE CITY — An argument between two men has left a third man, who was not involved in the disagreement, with life-threatening injuries, police said. About 8 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles near 4400 W. California Ave. (1300 South). Investigators learned that two men, who are known to each other, got into an argument which resulted in both men getting into their vehicles and one man chasing the other, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.

16 HOURS AGO