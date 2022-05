Efforts to legalize online sports betting in Texas were shut down in 2021, but all of that could change when it is voted on again in 2023. Prominent figures in the Texas sports betting community believe Texas online sports betting could be legalized when it is voted on again and that it could be as profitable for Texas as it has been in New York. There is also one candidate for governor who has already backed legal Texas sports books should he be elected. With professional sports being so popular in the Lone Star State, Texas mobile sports betting could be just a major hit. Legalized online sportsbooks will allow fans to take advantage of many online sportsbook sign-up offers and Texas sports book promo codes. No matter what kind of offer you are looking for, online sports-betting in Texas will give Texans many opportunities to play and win big.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO