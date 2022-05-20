ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Somerset by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 11:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for south central Pennsylvania. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frederick, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frederick; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Montgomery County in central Maryland Southwestern Frederick County in north central Maryland Northeastern Loudoun County in northern Virginia * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 334 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Point Of Rocks, or 9 miles southwest of Harry Grove Stadium, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Frederick, Harry Grove Stadium, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Braddock Heights, New Market, Point Of Rocks, Linganore-Bartonsville, Adamstown, Jefferson, Buckeystown, Monrovia, Rosemont, Ijamsville, Doubs, Park Mills, Petersville, Tuscarora and Taylorstown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cumberland; Dauphin; Lebanon; York The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania Central Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania Western Lebanon County in south central Pennsylvania Northwestern York County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 335 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Dehart Dam to Paxtonia to Lower Allen to Dillsburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Harrisburg, Lower Allen, Hershey, Colonial Park, Progress, Middletown, Camp Hill, Palmyra, New Cumberland, Linglestown, Steelton and Annville. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 235 to 259. Interstate 78 from mile markers 0 to 4. Interstate 81 from mile markers 68 to 96. Interstate 83 from mile markers 29 to 50. Interstate 283 from mile markers 0 to 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Howard, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Howard; Montgomery; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Baltimore City in northern Maryland Northwestern Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Eastern Howard County in central Maryland East central Montgomery County in central Maryland Southwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland North central Prince Georges County in central Maryland * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 445 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Columbia, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Baltimore, Columbia, Severn, Elkridge, Riviera Beach, Baltimore-Washington Airport, Historic Ellicott City, Glen Burnie, Ellicott City, Dundalk, Catonsville, Woodlawn, Severna Park, Odenton, Milford Mill, Lochearn, Laurel, Pasadena, Arbutus and Lake Shore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

