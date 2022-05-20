ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Something’s Up With Harry Styles’s Vibe

By Spencer Kornhaber
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A0rOh_0fkuLrlC00
Lillie Eiger / Sony Music

So much music exists to provoke bold emotions—ecstasy, amazement, deep blues. Other music conjures pastel feelings, soft and in-between. For example, much of Harry Styles’s third album, Harry’s House, imparts the mild joy that one might get from completing a list of chores. Some songs spark the regret of failing to book the ideal dinner reservation. Over multiple listens, another sensation, like faint indigestion, may occur: concern.

The 28-year-old Styles is one of our era’s most dependable stars, the kind who can book 10 nights at Madison Square Garden. Charisma and preexisting fame explain some of this success, but he has far outrun his charming former bandmates in One Direction. Three albums into a solo career, Styles has shown a knack for groovy, rock-inflected sing-alongs that could have come out anytime in the past 50 years. Yet Harry’s House also hints at something modern—a vague cheerfulness that isn’t escapist so much as it is dissociative.

One Direction’s hits entertained with the simplicity and bounce of Sunday cartoons, but Styles’s first two solo albums strove to convey adult sophistication with vintage guitars and psychedelic harmonies. Paired with a nonbinary-ish, scarves-and-baubles fashion makeover, this brand reset successfully expanded his appeal. In April, he headlined Coachella with a whirl of Mick Jagger–inspired shimmying across a sparse set. I stood near some dudes, maybe in their 40s, who had overcome their skepticism of Styles by the concert’s end: This pop kid, they marveled out loud, could really rock. A month later, I myself remember very little about Styles’s performance other than him, at one point, stepping aside for his guitarist to wail a glorious solo.

For Harry’s House, Styles has said he wanted to move away from heavy referentiality. The palette is still retro—but largely because it draws from ’80s synth pop, which is already a common contemporary touchstone. The bubbling keyboards and funky progressions of the opener, “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” may conjure memories of Oingo Boingo—or recent songs by Charlie Puth and John Mayer (the latter of whom plays guitar on two Harry’s House songs). But Styles’s takes on new wave—and his forays into folk and Brit-pop elsewhere on the album—do have a distinct flavor. It is that strange Styles feeling: amused, ghostly, intensely un-intense.

Partly that feeling stems from his vocal style, which is defined by phone-operator calmness, pillowy multitracking, and melodies that move sort of like how Winnie the Pooh speaks. Part of it, too, is from smudged instrumental tones and percussion that patters like drizzle. Then there are Styles’s lyrics. Though about such classic topics as making out and breaking up, they tend toward bits of mysterious imagery that don’t quite make a full scene. You hear of bike rides, swimming pools, and ice cream. You also hear of disrespect, toothaches, and cocaine. (He sings of the latter so often that it feels like a joke—what on earth does someone as mellow as Styles sound like on stimulants?)

Many pop songs imply some story happening just off-screen, but for Styles that sense of disconnection is the point. He’s dazed, but he’s not oblivious: In the corners of the songs, unsavory things loom. A few passages in Harry’s House—often when his singing speeds up into a “We Didn’t Start the Fire” litany—make this dynamic explicit. “Tea with cyborgs / riot America / science and edibles” goes part of “Keep Driving,” a song about one’s eyes on the road in spite of strange things in the side mirrors. On “Love of My Life,” Styles suggests an afternoon walk and notes, “We don’t really like what’s on the news, but it’s on all the time.”

In an era when autobiographical songwriting is the norm, Styles also stands out for his curiosity about other people. Against chiming acoustic guitar, Styles comforts a girl fleeing her toxic family in “Matilda.” “Nothing about the way that you were treated ever seemed especially alarming ’til now,” Styles sings in a manner that seems designed to, still, elicit no alarm. On “Boyfriends”—a bit of choral folk that evokes Peter, Paul and Mary—he rues male-pattern relationship flakiness, of which he himself has no doubt been guilty in the past. Both songs are admirably empathetic. Both regard some screwed-up situation with an Oh well, you’ll be fine smile before drifting into the mist.

For an anxious generation, the appeal of pleasantly numbing pop hardly needs explanation. Yet Styles’s music is connecting surely, too, because of its beyond-his-years, can’t-quite-log-off weariness. Harry House’s smash-hit single, “As It Was,” first seems like just a trifle of jingling keys and simpered hooks. Listen again, though, and you may discern a sort of gravity to the song: a downward droop to the notes, the words, the vibes. Styles has said the track was partly inspired by realizing that the pandemic had irrevocably changed the world—our past selves are gone forever. Addressing a crushing truth from a cozy remove, the song works so well that it’s scary.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

SNL Couldn’t Be Bothered

Playing a prince tasked with choosing a bride from among three princesses on Saturday Night Live last night, Mikey Day asked a question that turned out to define the episode well: “Okay, is that it?” He raised the inquiry in a sketch poking fun at the rule of three in folklore. His options included a beautiful princess and a smart princess, which meant that something had to have been wrong with the third princess. The prince kept waiting for some unexpected twist, but each princess kept her answers brief—and bland—in the buildup to the quick prop gag that concluded the scene. The colorless bit highlighted SNL’s recent difficulty with developing memorable sociocultural comedy alongside timelier fare.
TV SERIES
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
The Atlantic

Three Signs That Putin Might Be Reassessing His Plans

We are now three months into the biggest European war since the defeat of Hitler, and a country of 40 million Ukrainians, attacked along multiple axes of advance by a numerically superior Russia, is holding its own. That’s the good news, and perhaps the only good news. (Well, along with...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Charlie Puth
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles Sweetly Holds A Baby In ‘As It Was’ Behind The Scenes Clip: Watch

Harry Styles, 28, looked at ease playing with an adorable baby in a behind-the-scenes clip from his “As It Was” music video. The British superstar wore nothing but red shorts as he held the baby in his arms and lifted the little one in the air, mirroring Simba from The Lion King. Harry had a giant smile on his face and laughed as the newborn started acting up in his arms. The rest of the crew on set could be heard laughing as they snapped footage of the precious moment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Music#Vocal Music#Other Music#Swimming Pools#Direction
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Artist Mick Jagger Said ‘Outperformed Everyone’

Mick Jagger is the mega-successful artist whose place of relevance within the music industry has been undeniable for the past six decades. Needless to say, he first came to prominence back in the 1960s as part of The Rolling Stones. Not surprisingly, given his experience, he has an uncanny ability to predict who among upcoming artists would likely achieve success. No matter the genre — country, pop, rap, reggae or whatever it might be — he has had an innate feeling for quality music.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Hello Magazine

Keith Urban makes heartbreaking confession about family life

Marriage isn't easy, and Keith Urban is opening up about all the lengths he has gone to throughout his life to maintain and protect his relationship and family with Nicole Kidman. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. The two married in 2006, and just...
RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Look-A-Like Daughter Apple Stuns In White Gown On Her 18th Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow gushed about her baby girl, Apple, on her 18th birthday! The Oscar winner, 49, took to her Instagram on Saturday, May 14, to share a heartwarming tribute to her look-a-like daughter, whom she shares with her Coldplay lead singer ex Chris Martin. The sweet message included a stunning photo of Apple posing in a mirror as she slayed in a gorgeous white gown. They grow up so fast!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

91K+
Followers
5K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy