ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Don’t need your graduation lei? Donate it for Memorial Day

By Chelsee Yee
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18NRQw_0fkuLUeb00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Memorial Day quickly approaching, one volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America Aloha Council and Girl Scouts of Hawaii wants to make sure every grave at veterans cemeteries is decorated with an American flag and lei for their service and sacrifice.

Gary Hashimoto said for the first time since the tradition began decades ago, 2020 did not happen, and 2021 had a very limited effort. This year is scheduled to happen in full swing, but there’s a shortage of lei.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Hashimoto is with Boy Scout Troops 181 and 201, and Girl Scout Troop 201. His father served the country for 35 years, and he has two uncles buried at the Punchbowl cemetery. He’s asking people who have a flower lei that they won’t need after graduation or “moving up” ceremonies to donate them.

“We’re so honored to be able to perform our duty, to pay our respects to those who wrote a blank check to the United States of America,” Hashimoto told KHON2 on Thursday. “We may not know any of those buried there, but we owe them all for our freedoms.”

Hashimoto said he will be at the Nuuanu Elementary School gym on Friday, May 27, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. But if Friday doesn’t work, the Girl Scouts will be at Windward Mall center stage on Saturday, May 28, at 10 a.m. Hashimoto is asking for flowers or fresh lei only, no plastic.

Hashimoto said Don Murphy from Murphy’s Bar & Grill has arranged for a $1,000+ donation and is collecting donations at his establishments that he’ll be matching for them.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation is also showing their appreciation by hosting their Sew Lei for Memorial Day events. If you can’t volunteer, they will be taking flower donations, particularly plumeria. Drop them off at any of their May 27 lei-sewing sites listed below.

Lei Sewing Sites:

DATE SITE PHONE TIME

May 10Foster Botanical Garden (Ti Leaf Lei)(808) 768-713910 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

May 13 & 14Ho’omaluhia Botanical Garden (Ti Leaf Lei)(808) 233-732310 a.m. – 2 p.m.

May 26Kāneʻohe Senior Center (Adults Only)(808) 768-684710:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

May 27Kailua District Park(808) 768-68329 a.m. – 12 p.m.

May 27Kīlauea District Park(808) 768-67139 a.m. – 12 p.m.

May 27Makua Aliʻi Senior Center(808) 768-68939 a.m. – 12 p.m.

May 27Waiʻanae District Park(808) 696-50399 a.m. – 12 p.m.

May 27Waiau District Park(808) 768-67959 a.m. – 12 p.m.

May 27Waipahū District Park(808) 768-67989 a.m. – 12 p.m.

May 27Honolulu Hale(808) 768-713910 a.m. – 1 p.m.

May 27Kapolei Hale (808) 768-300310 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Lei Drop-off Sites:

If you’re making your own lei, drop it off at one of the locations below. The lei needs to be 10-11 inches, tied, and flower lei are preferred. Ti leaf lei, however, will also work.

LOCATION TIME

Pāhoa High SchoolMay 25 by 1 p.m.

Ka‘ū-Kea‘au-Pāhoa District OfficeMay 25 by 1 p.m.

Hilo-Waiākea District OfficeMay 25 by 1 p.m.

Robert Louis Stevenson Middle SchoolMay 26 by 9 a.m.

Kailua Intermediate SchoolMay 26 by 9 a.m.

August Ahrens Elementary SchoolMay 26 by 9 a.m.

Kainalu Elementary SchoolMay 26 by 9 a.m.

All Honolulu Fire Department Fire StationsMay 27, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Federal Fire Stations: Headquarters at 650 Center Drive, Pearl Harbor, Ford Island, Marine Corps Base Hawai‘i, Schofield Barracks May 27, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Frank Fasi Municipal BuildingMay 27, 8 a.m. – noon

Ala Wai Community ParkMay 27, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Kailua District ParkMay 27, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Makiki District ParkMay 27, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Makua Ali‘i Senior CenterMay 27, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Waialua District ParkMay 27, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wai‘anae District ParkMay 27, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Waipahū District ParkMay 27, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Honolulu Hale May 27, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Kapolei Hale May 27, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Punchbowl / Pūowaina CemeteryMay 28, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

It’s been a longstanding tradition to place lei on every gravesite at Punchbowl on Memorial Day. Every year, the community works together to make about 38,000 lei.

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Kupuna Caregiver: Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii volunteer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — “I just felt called to do it,” says Jo DesMarets. For the past ten years, Jo DesMarets has volunteered at the Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii Ceremony. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. “It’s this...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

List: Summer 2022 programs for children

HONOLULU (KHON2) — When children are off for the summer there are several programs they can get involved with to keep them active. Here are some programs open for summer 2022. Hawaiʻi State Public Library System’s Summer Reading Challenge – StatewideJune 5 to July 30There are both in-person and virtual opportunities. The goal for each […]
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Society
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Society
State
Hawaii State
KITV.com

"Tatau" Makes its Mark at Bishop Museum

HONOLULU-- As Asian American & Pacific Islander heritage month entered its final week, visitors who ventured into the J.M. Long Gallery at the Bishop Museum caught a glimpse of tattoo traditions dating back 2 thousand years. The touring exhibit features photos taken in Honolulu as well as in Orange county,...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Lei#Cemeteries#Pearl Harbor#American#Nuuanu Elementary School#The Girl Scouts#Murphy S Bar
KHON2

Virtual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii continues to unite the community

The annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony brings together the community, with the intention and spirit of connecting people through shared experiences. In support of the community’s collective efforts to emerge as safely as possible from the pandemic, this year’s Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii will not be held at Ala Moana Beach on Memorial Day. However, alternate activities will be hosted, which includes an interactive experience on the Shinnyo-en Hawaii temple grounds, and a live internet and TV broadcast on KHON2.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
hawaiinewsnow.com

UH-Manoa renames its school of nursing to honor alumna

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii at Manoa officially renamed its nursing school the Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing at a special dedication ceremony on Friday. Atmospera-Walch is the first immigrant woman to have a UH school named after her. “Everything that I have achieved in my profession I...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy