BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new mural was unveiled Monday on Buffalo's East Side. The newest piece of public art has been dedicated to the "King of Wings," John Young. Before Anchor Bar first served up wings for a late-night snack in 1964, John Young was frying up wings on Buffalo’s East Side. However, he really became the Wing King with his restaurant Wings N’ Things off of Jefferson Avenue that served up full wings in mumbo sauce.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO